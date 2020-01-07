Elon Musk's 'NSFW' Dance At Tesla Plant Delights Internet. Watch

Videos of Elon Musk dancing are going viral online.

Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk has delighted and surprised the Internet by breaking into a dance at his company's plant in Shanghai, China. Mr Musk today showed off some dance moves during an event organised at Tesla Gigafactory 3 to mark the first deliveries of made-in-China Tesla vehicles.

Videos of the 48-year-old shaking a leg to music in front of Tesla China employees, journalists and politicians are being widely shared on social media. Elon Musk himself tweeted one such video - and it came with a 'Not Safe For Work' or NSFW warning. The video shows him taking off his blazer and tossing it aside before breaking into some awkward dance steps, grinning widely all the while.

"At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!" wrote Elon Musk while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video has been 'liked' over 30,000 times in the space of half an hour. It has also been inundated with amused and impressed comments.

"Happy dance!!! Love this," wrote one person. "I love how genuine and clumsy he is. A hero," said another, while a third added: "Marketing genius".

Other videos of Mr Musk dancing at the same event are also being widely circulated online.

The Tesla factory in Shanghai is the company's first outside the United States and is being seen as a key step in Mr Musk's strategy of going global. He presented the first batch of made-in-China cars to ordinary buyers at the event. The ceremony was attended by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and other senior government officials.