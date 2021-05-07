Elon Musk's 7 Recommendations To Increase Productivity. Read Them Here

According to Elon Musk, excessive meetings are the blight of big companies. (File)

The entire world now admits that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a genius, and nobody minds taking a suggestion or two from him.

Gabriel Gruber, the owner of properati.com, a real estate portal, has shared with his followers on Twitter, seven things that Mr Musk has stressed on to increase productivity.

According to Musk, excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and "almost always" get worse over time. "Please get off all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience in which case keep them very short," he said.

7 productivity recommendations by @elonmusk:



1) Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get of all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience in which case keep them very short. — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

One of the richest people on the planet believes you should do away with extra meetings unless you are dealing with an urgent matter. "Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved," Mr Gruber wrote, quoting Mr Musk.

2) Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved. — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

You need to add value to a conversation or a meeting and, therefore, Mr Musk recommends dropping out of a call or a meeting the moment you realise you aren't adding anything new. "It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."

3) Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time. — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

Mr Musk, it seems, is not a fan of acronyms and hence he advises against using them for objects, software or processes at Tesla. "In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don't want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla," Mr Gruber wrote.

4) Don't use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don't want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla. — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

The SpaceX CEO believes that communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the "chain of command". "Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere," Mr Musk warns, according to Mr Gruber.

6) A major source of issues is poor communication between depts. The way to solve this is allow free flow of information between all levels. If, in order to get something done between depts, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

Mr Musk sees poor communication between departments as a major source of issues, adding the way to address it to allow free flow of information between all levels. "If, in order to get something done between depts, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director, who talks to a VP, who talks to another VP, who talks to a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone doing the actual work, then super dumb things will happen," the Tesla CEO says.

6) A major source of issues is poor communication between depts. The way to solve this is allow free flow of information between all levels. If, in order to get something done between depts, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

Mr Musk advises that in general, one should always pick common sense as their guide. "If following a "company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change," Mr Gruber wrote.

7) In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a "company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change.https://t.co/xfeCYxZx21 — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) May 6, 2021

The Tesla CEO, who actively responds to tweets, this time, had just one word for the seven recommendations Mr Gruber listed out. "Exactly," said Mr Musk, reacting to the thread.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, a lot of Twitter users than responded to Mr Musk's tweet and agreed to his recommendations.

This sounds like the ideal work environment. BS in finance and economics not sure it'll help Tesla. Also extensive background in plumbing. Would like any work sir elon — Toddy (@Bangjobz) May 6, 2021

I can not agree more! Will you hire me now? I am fed up with way too many nonsense meetings I have to attend — Why not? (@Jason07127657) May 6, 2021

This explain why public school systems don't work after wasting so much money, time, and mostly the previous brainpower. — Mona Qi Feng (@MonaQiFeng1) May 6, 2021

This is how I dream a school system would work. Focus on the student (product) and not on ourselves as educators and systems. Imagine the learning that could get done if we could have access to the things we need to experience an idea. — KrissyJana (@KJ_Incidentally) May 6, 2021

if they cant sum up idea/problem/solution in first minute, that meeting is waste of time. — ParallelThinker (@ThinkerParallel) May 6, 2021

Meetings and conference calls make me want to shoot myself in the face. Unless you're on a call to troubleshoot a system wide issue as quickly as possible, they generally just rehash crap that could have been sent in an email. — SurrealSylph (@Surrealsylph) May 6, 2021

What do you think about the seven recommendations of Mr Musk for more efficiency and productivity? Do let us know in the comments.