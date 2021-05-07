Elon Musk's 7 Recommendations To Increase Productivity. Read Them Here

Gabriel Gruber, the owner of a real estate firm, has shared with his followers the rules Musk believes every leader should embrace

According to Elon Musk, excessive meetings are the blight of big companies. (File)

The entire world now admits that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a genius, and nobody minds taking a suggestion or two from him.

Gabriel Gruber, the owner of properati.com, a real estate portal, has shared with his followers on Twitter, seven things that Mr Musk has stressed on to increase productivity.

According to Musk, excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and "almost always" get worse over time. "Please get off all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience in which case keep them very short," he said.

One of the richest people on the planet believes you should do away with extra meetings unless you are dealing with an urgent matter. "Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved," Mr Gruber wrote, quoting Mr Musk.

You need to add value to a conversation or a meeting and, therefore, Mr Musk recommends dropping out of a call or a meeting the moment you realise you aren't adding anything new. "It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."

Mr Musk, it seems, is not a fan of acronyms and hence he advises against using them for objects, software or processes at Tesla. "In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don't want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla," Mr Gruber wrote.

The SpaceX CEO believes that communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the "chain of command". "Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere," Mr Musk warns, according to Mr Gruber.

Mr Musk sees poor communication between departments as a major source of issues, adding the way to address it to allow free flow of information between all levels. "If, in order to get something done between depts, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director, who talks to a VP, who talks to another VP, who talks to a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone doing the actual work, then super dumb things will happen," the Tesla CEO says.

Mr Musk advises that in general, one should always pick common sense as their guide. "If following a "company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change," Mr Gruber wrote.

The Tesla CEO, who actively responds to tweets, this time, had just one word for the seven recommendations Mr Gruber listed out. "Exactly," said Mr Musk, reacting to the thread.

Meanwhile, a lot of Twitter users than responded to Mr Musk's tweet and agreed to his recommendations.

