Elon Musk Was Dared To Wear Tesla's Satin Shorts To A Meeting. His Response...

Elon Musk released red satin shorts on Tesla's website.

Elon Musk has made good on his promise to release "Tesla short shorts". Over the weekend, the Tesla founder and CEO unveiled a pair of red satin shorts on Tesla's online store in an apparent dig at naysayers and short-sellers. What left Twitter amused, however, was Mr Musk's tweet revealing that he had bought a pair of shorts himself - size XL - and the ensuing conversation where one Twitter user dared him to wear the shorts to a stakeholders' meeting.

On Thursday, Mr Musk had mocked securities regulators and short-sellers in series of tweets celebrating his firm's rise as the world's most valuable carmaker.

"Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim," Mr Musk tweeted on Thursday - mocking short-sellers who borrow and then sell stock, hoping for a decline in price so they can buy it back at a cheaper rate and make a profit.

He kept his promise and put up shorts on Tesla's website Sunday. The "Short Shorts" on the Tesla shop website feature gold trim and "S3XY" in gold across the back, which also happens to be formed from Tesla model names.

"I bought a pair of XL," wrote Elon Musk, 49, while responding to a tweet about the red satin shorts.

I bought a pair of XL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

While his tweet collected over 8,000 'likes', a Twitter user dared him to wear the shorts to a business meeting.

"Double-dare you to wear them at shareholder meeting," the Twitter user wrote, prompting a hilarious reply from Elon Musk. Take a look:

That would be next-level ???????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

Elon Musk, who turned 49 years old last month, is seen as a visionary and inventive boss but is also highly unpredictable, especially on Twitter, where he often communicates in defiance of rules imposed on executives of publicly traded companies.

Fraud charges stemming from a tweet once cost him and the company $20 million and implementation of a requirement that his social media use be supervised by Tesla.

Tesla's rise came as Detroit stalwarts General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported sagging auto sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company still sells only a fraction of the autos of rivals, yet it has captivated investors' imaginations as a bet on the future under charismatic leader Musk, who has challenged conventional wisdom on CEO comportment while also trying to shift the industry towards electric cars.