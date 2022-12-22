Woman Claims To Be Twitter's New CEO In Parody Thread, Tweet Goes Viral

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter Inc. (File)

A day after billionaire Elon Musk declared, as dramatically as his bid to buy the microblogging platform, that he would step down as chief executive of Twitter Inc, a Twitter user has gone viral for her satirical thread on becoming the company's next CEO.

Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated comedy writer, shared a five-post thread on Twitter thanking Elon Musk for "taking a chance" on her. "Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of Twitter," she wrote, tagging the world's second richest person.

Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 21, 2022

Her post doesn't immediately declare or come across as parody, which would be much to Elon Musk's ire, especially considering the account suspension rampage he went on after several accounts impersonated him.

Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning, he had said.

As the thread goes on, the parodic intent of the tweet is clear as she lampoons Elon Musk. "He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, Elon Musk will definitely go to Mars in his lifetime," Ms Kalb wrote.

She went on, "Though he can only conceive children in a laboratory setting no matter how many women he impregnates and his facelifts are melting, I will show up for Twitter the way he shows up year after year for the Met Gala despite turning his nose up at "Media Elites" when they mock him."

"I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at Twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people," she wrote in conclusion.

I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at @twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 21, 2022

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter Inc once he finds a replacement, but will still run some key divisions of the social media platform. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Mr Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is the first time Mr Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted for him to resign in a poll, which the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

In the poll, 57.5% of around 17.5 million people voted "yes." Elon Musk had said on Sunday he would abide by the results. He has not provided a time frame for when he will step down and no successor has been named.

