Elon Musk Tweets About Starting Candy Company. He's 'Super Serious'

"I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing," he tweeted. Since being posted some 10 hours before writing this, the tweet has collected over 1.3 lakh 'likes' and more than 26,000 retweets.
I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018
I am super super serious- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018
He followed up his initial tweets by asking tweeple what they wished for in their candy. He even tweeted about a possible name for this company.
Ok ok, just for sake of argument, what do u wish for in candy?- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018
Cryptocandy- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018
Twitter couldn't help but share its excitement over the prospect of a candy company by Elon Musk.
My candy better be airdropped from a space station or I want my money back- A Man of Merp (@SolarLoki_derp) May 5, 2018
Teslaquila glazed donuts?- Chris Giddings (@chrisagiddings) May 6, 2018
Tesla Toffee.- Tony Connors (@RealTonyConnors) May 6, 2018
Elon Wonka?? Willy Musk?? Maybe a golden ticket for a trip on space X??- Omar Ortiz (@omarool) May 6, 2018
Please, for the sake of those of us with an unrelenting sweet tooth, please be serious!- Lindsay (@Lindy_Lu_Lu) May 6, 2018
R u gona have any electric treats?- Jey_kun (@fjla_esey) May 6, 2018
According to several reports, the idea of this candy company is Musk's way of replying to business magnate Warren Buffett.
During Tesla's latest earnings call, Musk had said that economic moats (the competitive advantage that one company has over others in the same industry) are "lame", reports CNN.
According to Bloomberg, Buffett responded to Musk's comment by citing See's Candies unit that Berkshire owns as an example during Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting. "Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don't think he'd want to take us on in candy," he said. "There are some pretty good moats around."
Then I'm going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite ...- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018
And he seemed pretty happy with himself.
I'm killin me lol- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018
Now only time will tell if and when Elon Musk starts his candy company.
(With Inputs from IANS)
trending news