Elon Musk Tweets About Starting Candy Company. He's 'Super Serious'

I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

I am super super serious - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

Ok ok, just for sake of argument, what do u wish for in candy? - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

Cryptocandy - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

My candy better be airdropped from a space station or I want my money back - A Man of Merp (@SolarLoki_derp) May 5, 2018

Teslaquila glazed donuts? - Chris Giddings (@chrisagiddings) May 6, 2018

Tesla Toffee. - Tony Connors (@RealTonyConnors) May 6, 2018

Elon Wonka?? Willy Musk?? Maybe a golden ticket for a trip on space X?? - Omar Ortiz (@omarool) May 6, 2018

Please, for the sake of those of us with an unrelenting sweet tooth, please be serious! - Lindsay (@Lindy_Lu_Lu) May 6, 2018

R u gona have any electric treats? - Jey_kun (@fjla_esey) May 6, 2018

Then I'm going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite ... - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018

I'm killin me lol - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018

Elon Musk is "super, super serious" about starting a candy company and in case you have any doubts, "it's going to be amazing". In several tweets posted last evening, the billionaire entrepreneur shared his plans about starting his own confections enterprise. The tweets caught Twitter's attention and soon tweeple began posting questions about the enterprise."I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing," he tweeted. Since being posted some 10 hours before writing this, the tweet has collected over 1.3 lakh 'likes' and more than 26,000 retweets.He followed up his initial tweets by asking tweeple what they wished for in their candy. He even tweeted about a possible name for this company.Twitter couldn't help but share its excitement over the prospect of a candy company by Elon Musk.According to several reports, the idea of this candy company is Musk's way of replying to business magnate Warren Buffett.During Tesla's latest earnings call, Musk had said that economic moats (the competitive advantage that one company has over others in the same industry) are "lame", reports CNN According to Bloomberg , Buffett responded to Musk's comment by citing See's Candies unit that Berkshire owns as an example during Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting. "Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don't think he'd want to take us on in candy," he said. "There are some pretty good moats around." In addition to tweeting about starting his own candy company, Musk also posted:And he seemed pretty happy with himself.Now only time will tell if and when Elon Musk starts his candy company.Click for more trending news