Elon Musk Tweets About Starting Candy Company. He's 'Super Serious'

Warren Buffett may have something to do with it

Offbeat | | Updated: May 06, 2018 13:56 IST
110 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elon Musk Tweets About Starting Candy Company. He's 'Super Serious'

The tweets caught Twitter's attention and soon tweeple began posting questions about it.

Elon Musk is "super, super serious" about starting a candy company and in case you have any doubts, "it's going to be amazing". In several tweets posted last evening, the billionaire entrepreneur shared his plans about starting his own confections enterprise. The tweets caught Twitter's attention and soon tweeple began posting questions about the enterprise.

"I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing," he tweeted. Since being posted some 10 hours before writing this, the tweet has collected over 1.3 lakh 'likes' and more than 26,000 retweets.
 
He followed up his initial tweets by asking tweeple what they wished for in their candy. He even tweeted about a possible name for this company.
 
Twitter couldn't help but share its excitement over the prospect of a candy company by Elon Musk.
 
According to several reports, the idea of this candy company is Musk's way of replying to business magnate Warren Buffett.

During Tesla's latest earnings call, Musk had said that economic moats (the competitive advantage that one company has over others in the same industry) are "lame", reports CNN.

According to Bloomberg, Buffett responded to Musk's comment by citing See's Candies unit that Berkshire owns as an example during Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting. "Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don't think he'd want to take us on in candy," he said. "There are some pretty good moats around."

Comments
In addition to tweeting about starting his own candy company, Musk also posted:
 
And he seemed pretty happy with himself.
 
Now only time will tell if and when Elon Musk starts his candy company.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Elon MuskWarren BuffettTesla

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................