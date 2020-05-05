Elon Musk Shares First Pics Of His Baby Boy On Twitter

Elon Musk with his newborn baby boy.

Tesla chief Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes are now proud parents to a baby boy. After announcing the birth of the child on Twitter Monday, Elon Musk took to the microblogging platform again on Tuesday morning to share two photos of his baby boy with the world.

Elon Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) since 2018. This is the couple's first child together. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO already has five sons. He has been divorced three times - twice from the same woman.

Mr Musk tweeted a photo of himself holding the newborn in the hospital after a Twitter user asked him for a pic.

He also obliged a second fan with another photo of his baby boy. "Never too young for some ink haha," he quipped after sharing the edited pic.

However, when asked if he had a name in mind for his sixth child, Mr Musk had a cryptic response.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes had announced the pregnancy in January on Instagram. She shared a topless photo of herself with a baby bump and wrote in the caption that "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being."

Elon Musk, meanwhile, has already been in the news the past week for going on a Twitter rant that included saying Tesla's stock was overvalued. The comment sent shares of the electric carmaker tumbling.

