Elon Musk Reveals He Lost 13 Kg, Names 3 Things That Helped

The billionaire revealed that he has lost nearly 30 pounds (13 kg).

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has made it to the headlines again. But there is a different reason this time. In response to a tweet, the billionaire revealed that he has lost nearly 30 pounds (13 kg).

He was responding to the tweet of a user who said, "You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work." She also posted two pictures of the billionaire in the tweet showcasing his weight loss transformation. Replying to the same, he wrote, "Down 30 lbs!"

Many users were surprised to see the transformation. One of them asked the "Chief Twit" of the company how he achieved this feat. Mr Musk said he uses a combination of fasting, limiting the consumption of "tasty food", and taking the diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy to stay in shape and stay healthy. "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," he said on Twitter.

Soon after, people started congratulating Mr Musk for the same. One user said, "Congrats E! That's awesome."

Another user added, "It can be a tough road, but keep at it and you'll get there!"

A few months ago, Mr Musk had shared that he was making some lifestyle changes. He said in a tweet on August 28 that he had been fasting periodically on a friend's advice and feeling healthier. "On advice of a good friend, I've been fasting periodically & feel healthier. The Zero fasting app is quite good," he wrote on Twitter. He had also mentioned that he was "over 20 lbs (nine kgs) down" from his peak weight. In response to a tweet, Mr Musk said that he also lifts "a little."

Mr Musk's father, Errol Musk, speaking to Kyle and Jackie O's show on the Australian radio station KIIS FM in the same month, had said that his son was "eating badly". Errol Musk also suggested that his son should take diet pills to address his weight.

