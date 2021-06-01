Elephant Comes Across Tiger While Walking. Watch What Happens Next

An elephant crosses paths with a tiger. Watch what happens next.

Tigers are master hunters who are at the top of the food chain, but even these apex predators don't like to mess with elephants. A video shared by actress and wildlife activist Dia Mirza shows a tiger making way for an elephant in a jungle. The video shows the elephant walking down a forest path, in the middle of which sits a tiger. The tusker advances slowly, catching sight of the big cat but seemingly unconcerned about it. Eventually, the tiger turns its head and spots the elephant. Then, in a move that has surprised many on social media, the big cat gets up and runs into some nearby bushes, allowing the elephant to pass.

"Watch what happens at the end!" wrote Dia Mirza while sharing the video on Twitter this Friday. Take a look at it below:

Watch what happens at the end! @SanctuaryAsia is looking for the person who captured this video. Kindly share in comments ???? @BittuSahgal@vivek4wild@wti_org_indiapic.twitter.com/H2FbIE2xYv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 28, 2021

The video has collected nearly 1 lakh views and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform.

"As I always say 'elephant is the lord of the forest'... Nobody stands a chance against him," wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

As I always say “elephant is the lord of the Forest”. He is the real king. Nobody stand a chance against him. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 28, 2021

IFS Susanta Nanda called it an example of "peaceful coexistence".

Peaceful coexistence. They don't fight like us for power or ego. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions below:

Pick your battles. Discretion is the better part of valour. That's why Tiger is King ???? — Rohit Bansal ???????? (@theRohitBansal) May 28, 2021

The Lion might be the king of the Savanna, the Tiger might rule the jungle, but none dare stay in the way of the Elephant. — lakshman anupindi???????? #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@lakshmanmurty) May 31, 2021

A visual treat.. the elegant stride of the elephant scared the tiger.. — Nandita Nayak (@Nandita11613022) May 31, 2021

In the wild, tigers usually prey on large or medium-sized mammals like deer, monkeys and boars. Instances of tigers hunting full-grown elephants are rare, but not unheard of. According to The New Indian Express, in 2009, a tusker was killed by a tiger inside the Eravikulam Wildlife Park.