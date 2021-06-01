Elephant Comes Across Tiger While Walking. Watch What Happens Next

"Watch what happens at the end!" wrote Dia Mirza

Elephant Comes Across Tiger While Walking. Watch What Happens Next

An elephant crosses paths with a tiger. Watch what happens next.

Tigers are master hunters who are at the top of the food chain, but even these apex predators don't like to mess with elephants. A video shared by actress and wildlife activist Dia Mirza shows a tiger making way for an elephant in a jungle. The video shows the elephant walking down a forest path, in the middle of which sits a tiger. The tusker advances slowly, catching sight of the big cat but seemingly unconcerned about it. Eventually, the tiger turns its head and spots the elephant. Then, in a move that has surprised many on social media, the big cat gets up and runs into some nearby bushes, allowing the elephant to pass. 

"Watch what happens at the end!" wrote Dia Mirza while sharing the video on Twitter this Friday. Take a look at it below:

The video has collected nearly 1 lakh views and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform. 

"As I always say 'elephant is the lord of the forest'... Nobody stands a chance against him," wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

IFS Susanta Nanda called it an example of "peaceful coexistence".

Take a look at some of the other reactions below:

In the wild, tigers usually prey on large or medium-sized mammals like deer, monkeys and boars. Instances of tigers hunting full-grown elephants are rare, but not unheard of. According to The New Indian Express, in 2009, a tusker was killed by a tiger inside the Eravikulam Wildlife Park.

Click for more trending news