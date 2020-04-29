Elephant Charges At Bike, Forces Riders To Run In Hair-Raising Footage

An elephant was filmed charging at a bike that got too close.

A video that is being widely circulated on social media and over messaging platforms shows an elephant charging at a two-wheeler, forcing its riders to abandon the vehicle and run. The video was shared on Twitter this morning by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda and filmed by Twitter user Sreedhar V, who said the incident occurred when the bike riders ignored safety instructions and decided to cross the road at the same time as the elephants.

"Two-wheeler riders did not listen to FD staff and decided to go ahead while elephants were crossing and got charged at," he wrote while sharing the video on Twitter Tuesday.

The 16-second-long video shows a car parked some distance away from the elephants on the road, waiting for them to pass through. When two people on a bike decide to ignore the forest department's warning and try to cross the road, an elephant charges at them in the horrifying footage. The men are seen getting off the bike and running before the elephant loses interest in them and rejoins its herd.

According to Mr Nanda, the elephant was walking with a young calf, which could explain its aggressive behaviour. "When the elephant is with calf, the gentle giant can be a real giant," he wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video has been viewed nearly 4,000 times on the microblogging platform, collecting several comments.

A similar video that had gone viral in February showed a biker's narrow escape while crossing a road that had been blocked to allow an elephant to pass through.