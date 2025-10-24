Elderly Man's Diya Lighting Video Goes Viral, Melts Hearts

A viral video has captured the true spirit of Diwali, touching millions with its simplicity and warmth. An elderly man's humble act of lighting a diya outside his home has melted hearts across social media. It is clearly seen in the clip that the house is not decorated like other Diwali houses, there are no lights, no garlands of flowers, but the man calmly lights his house with the help of a lamp (diya).

This video has touched the hearts of people due to its simplicity. Many users gave emotional reactions after seeing it and shared it with tears of joy.

Watch video here:

Those who say ‘diyas are waste of money' won't understand the emotions ever pic.twitter.com/ej2amBPpKE — desi mojito (@desimojito) October 21, 2025

This video was posted on X, read, "Those who say 'diyas are waste of money' won't understand the emotions ever."

The message written on the video mentions, "Woh akele the, magar darkness phir bhi haar gaya... roshni unke housle se jeeti."

Social Media Reaction

This clip has started a new discussion among people on the true meaning of Diwali and the importance of lamps.

One user commented, "The true meaning of Diwali is lit Diya's together, put lights, eat sweets!"

Another user noted, "Absolutely true. The tradition of lighting diyas goes so much deeper than just the physical act. It's about connection to generations before us, the warmth of community, and carrying forward something beautiful that transcends monetary value."

"Victory of light over darkness and sound over quietness!" added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "This senior gentleman has emotionally related 'Diya' with Deepavali (and rightly so!!)"