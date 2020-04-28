Elderly Man Moved To Tears As Haryana Cops Surprise Him On Birthday. Watch

Karan Puri was surprised by Panchkula Police on his birthday.

An elderly man living alone in Panchkula, Haryana, was surprised by cops on his birthday - a gesture that moved him to tears. A touching video that is being widely circulated online show Karan Puri being surprised by Panchkula Police on his birthday amid the lockdown.

In a video shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain of the Haryana Cadre, a policewoman can be heard asking Mr Puri his name as he walks out of his house with no idea of the surprise awaiting him.

"My name is Karan Puri. I live alone and I'm a senior citizen," he says while moving towards the front gate of his house, outside which the cops stand waiting. He then stops in amazement as the cops bursts out singing Happy Birthday for him.

Mr Puri is visibly moved by Panchkula Police's surprise and is seen bursting into tears on being offered a cake that the team picked up for him. "Koi baat nahi sir, aapki family hain hum bhi (It's okay, sir, we are your family)," a policeman can be heard consoling Mr Puri wipes his tears.

Mr Puri is then seen wearing a red party hat and cutting his cake as the team of four cops sings for him. "Interactions with police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude. But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst," wrote Mr Nain while sharing the footage. Watch the moving video below:

Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude.

But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst . See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone.

Respect @CP_PANCHKULApic.twitter.com/VP0oVJ2Rvf — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 28, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times. Other versions of the video have also gone viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and comments from netizens who were left touched by the footage.

Excellent work ... really appreciated..

You made Mr. Puri's day.

Mr. Puri will always remember this birthday. — CHETAN ZADE (@chetanzade) April 28, 2020

In these tough times; let's gather all such positivity; what a joyous moment; thank you police personnel's for leading it from the front; by seeing all this we shall come out strongly for sure for a new beginning; way to go.... — Sugreev Kihna (@Kihna) April 28, 2020

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.