Video: Elderly Man Killed By Fighting Bulls In Kota

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows the man falling as a bull collided with him amid the ongoing fight. Despite attempts to assist him, the man sustained fatal injuries and later died from the incident. This event underscores the dangers posed by stray animals in urban areas and pedestrian safety.

An elderly man tragically lost his life during a fight between two bulls in the Subhash Nagar area of Kota city. The man tried to protect himself by climbing the stairs of a nearby shop, but one of the bulls pushed him down the stairs, resulting in his death.

A video capturing this dangerous incident has gone viral on social media. The footage begins by showing the elderly man standing on the stairs of a closed shop, while a short distance away, two large bulls were engaged in a fierce fight. No other people are visible nearby, except for a woman standing approximately 10 to 20 metres away from the scene. After some time, as the bulls continued fighting, one of them was pushed and jumped onto the stairs. The bull that was pushed down the stairs collided with the elderly man, causing him to fall.

Watch the video here:

Immediately following the fall, a man rushed to the scene and attempted to save the elderly man by pushing the bull away. However, the injuries sustained were severe. The elderly man was seen writhing in intense pain on the ground. Despite efforts to help him, the injuries proved fatal, and the man later died as a result of the attack.

A close examination of the CCTV footage reveals that the incident occurred on May 31st, 2025.

This tragic incident is one of many deadly events that occur daily in our cities due to stray animals such as dogs and bulls. It highlights the serious dangers posed by these animals and serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by pedestrians navigating the streets in such conditions.