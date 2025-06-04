Eid ul-Adha 2025: Will Bakrid Be Celebrated In India On June 6 Or 7?

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is set for June 7, 2025, pending moon sighting. The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and God's mercy in a sacrificial test.

Eid ul-Adha 2025: Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, is expected to be celebrated in India on Saturday, June 7, 2025, subject to the sighting of the moon. The festival marks a time of reflection, sacrifice, charity, and celebration for Muslims around the world.

According to the Islamic calendar, Eid ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the lunar Hijri calendar. A day before Bakrid, Arafat Day (Yaum al-Arafah) will be observed on Friday, June 6. It is regarded as the holiest day in the Islamic year and is linked to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Why Is Eid ul-Adha Celebrated?

Eid ul-Adha commemorates the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) unwavering devotion to God. As per Islamic belief, Ibrahim was commanded in a dream to sacrifice his son Isma'il (Ishmael) as a test of faith. At the last moment, God intervened and replaced the child with a ram, symbolising divine mercy and obedience.

To honour this act of devotion, Muslims traditionally sacrifice animals such as goats, sheep, or camels, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and those in need. This is why the festival is commonly called Bakrid or Bakri Eid in India.

How Is Eid ul-Adha Observed?

On Eid morning, Muslims gather at mosques for special prayers, followed by the ritual Qurbani or sacrifice. The day is marked by sharing food, exchanging greetings, and offering support to the less fortunate, reflecting the core Islamic values of charity, compassion, and community.

The festival also coincides with the conclusion of Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam. For those who are not on the pilgrimage, Eid ul-Adha remains a time to reflect on personal faith, unity, and sacrifice.