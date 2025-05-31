Bank Holidays in June 2025: Check The Complete State-Wise List

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. 5 days of bank closures in June, varying by state. Banks closed on June 6 in Kerala and June 7 nationwide. - Access services via online platforms, mobile apps, and ATMs on bank holidays.

As June 2025 approaches, bank customers across India should be aware of the upcoming holidays that could impact their banking plans. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on a total of five days in June, in addition to regular weekends. It is important to note that bank holidays vary by state depending on regional, religious, and national observances.

While banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, May 31, 2025, being the fifth Saturday, will see banks operating as usual. The first holiday in June falls on Sunday, June 1, which is a nationwide closure.

Here is the list of bank holidays in June 2025:

June 6 (Friday) - Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid): Banks closed in Kerala

June 7 (Saturday) - Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid): Banks closed across India

June 11 (Wednesday) - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa: Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

June 27 (Friday) - Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra): Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

June 30 (Monday) - Remna Ni: Banks closed in Mizoram

For days when bank branches are closed, customers can still access essential banking services through online platforms, mobile apps, and ATMs. Facilities such as fund transfers via NEFT/RTGS, chequebook and card requests, and setting up standing instructions remain available.

Bank holidays can vary across states due to local customs and regional observances. To avoid inconvenience, it's best to confirm the holiday list with your nearest bank branch beforehand, especially during emergencies or long weekends.