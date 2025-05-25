Eid Ul-Adha 2025: When Will The Dhu al-Hijjah Crescent Moon Be Sighted In Saudi Arabia?

Eid Ul-Adha Dates: Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The exact date of Eid ul-Adha is determined by the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon. Eid-ul-Adha 2025 in Saudi Arabia is expected to be celebrated on June 6, with the crescent moon sighting scheduled for May 27, 2025.

Eid Ul-Adha in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Muslims in other countries like the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, the UK, the US, France, and Canada will also attempt to sight the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on May 27.

As per Gulf News, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has issued a call to Muslims to spot the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to May 27. The court has encouraged anyone who sees the moon, either with the naked eye or binoculars, to report to the nearest court and provide testimony. This sighting determines the beginning of the holy month and sets the dates for Eid al-Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage.

Moon Sighting Date: May 27, 2025 (Tuesday)

Start of Dhul Hijjah: May 28, 2025 (Wednesday), if the moon is sighted

Arafat Day: June 5, 2025 (Thursday)

Eid-ul-Adha: June 6, 2025 (Friday)

However, if the moon isn't sighted on May 27, the start of Dhul Hijjah will be May 29, and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 7. In some countries like India, Pakistan, and Malaysia, the moon sighting will be on May 28, and Eid-ul-Adha might be celebrated on June 7 or 8.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Adha is marked by a public holiday typically spanning three to four days (from the 10th to the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah). Celebrations include special prayers, the ritual slaughter of livestock, festive meals, and acts of charity. The Day of Arafah, the holiest day in Islam, precedes Eid-ul-Adha and is observed with fasting and prayers, particularly for Hajj pilgrims.

Eid Ul-Adha in India, Pakistan

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, the Sultanate of Brunei, and other South Asian nations will attempt to sight the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on May 28.

Moon Sighting Date: Wednesday, May 28 (29th Dhul Qaadah 1446 AH)

If the moon is sighted, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, with Dhul Hijjah starting on Thursday, May 29

If the moon is not sighted, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with Dhul Hijjah starting on Friday, May 30



