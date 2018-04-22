Sudarsan Pattnaik's Stunning Sand Art Has An Important Earth Day Message

To spread the message of ending plastic pollution on Earth Day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to the Puri beach in Odisha to create a stunning sand sculpture.
The 3D sand sculpture shows a crocodile with a plastic bottle in its mouth and has the message "Stop pollution, Save earth".
On #EarthDay with focus on #EndPlasticPollution, appeal all to curb use of plastics & polythene in daily life for well-being of Mother Earth. My #3DSandArt at Puri beach with message "Stop pollution Save earth ". pic.twitter.com/OKhy7lIe15- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2018
Since being shared just four hours ago, his Earth Day tweet has collected over 1,000 likes and much appreciation.
He is not the only person to lend his voice to the cause of Earth Day and plastic pollution. Others like cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Dia Mirza also took to Twitter to ask their followers to reduce their plastic use.
This #EarthDay let's make an effort to cut down on plastic products as much as possible, as they are very harmful to the Earth. I urge you all to help keep the environment safe. God bless #EndPlasticPollution- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2018
Celebrate #EarthDay with pledging to #BeatPlasticPollution! Say No to #SingleUsePlastics#BeatPollution#EarthDay2018#EndPlasticPollution#CleanSeas@AUThackeray@swachhbharat@UNEnvironment@UNinIndia@chinukofficial@AfrozShah1pic.twitter.com/Dusi5uT4DQ- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 22, 2018
The End Plastic Pollution campaign by Earth Day Network includes educating, mobilizing and activating citizens across the globe, promoting the reuse and recycling of plastic products and adopting a global framework to regulate plastic pollution.
