Twitter Abuzz After 'Dum Maro Dum' Tune Plays During iPhone 13 Launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max (AFP)

As Apple launched its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series on Tuesday, it was a song played during the event that made ears perk up. Desi Twitter users were quick to identify it as the tune of the 1971 song Dum Maro Dum, composed by RD Burman and sung by Asha Bhosle. The song played during Apple event 2021 and set social media abuzz as Bollywood fans took to Twitter to confirm that others, too, had heard the familiar tune on a global stage.

"Apple using Dum Maro Dum!" one Twitter user wrote, sharing a clip of the Apple iPhone 13 promotional video which also features the song. In the video, the tune plays in the background as the gadget's various features, like water resistance and ceramic shield, are highlighted as a delivery person goes through his route.

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, too, noticed Apple's choice of song and called it "spot on"

However, the track that actually plays in the Apple video is Work All Day by rapper Footsie, which samples the RD Burman original.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the Bollywood tune at the iPhone 13 launch:

Apple actually used Dum Maro Dum as BGM in Iphone 13 trailer...#iPhone13#iOS15#AppleEvent — Saurabh Taak (@su_saiyan) September 15, 2021

Local Goes global "Dum Maro Dum"..???????????? — Raj Kumar Jha (@Rajkj_7) September 15, 2021

This is not the first time that Apple has used a Bollywood tune in its advertisements. In 2018, Bollywood fans noticed the soundtrack to the Apple iPhone X ad sounded very familiar - it came from the song Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from the 1980 film The Burning Train, also composed by the legendary RD Burman.