Dubai Man Flaunts Collection Of 53 iPhones At Apple Store While Picking Up New Foldable Phone

Mohammed Shakaa, a Dubai resident and longtime Apple fan, arrived at an Apple Store with 53 old iPhones from his personal collection while collecting two units of the newly launched iPhone Duo, Apple's foldable smartphone. According to a Khaleej Times report, Apple employees had contacted Shakaa a day before his visit and asked him to bring his collection to the store. The devices span nearly two decades of Apple's smartphone history, from the first-generation iPhone to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Originally from Karachi, Shakaa has been collecting iPhones for nearly 20 years. He displays the devices at home and even owns multiple colour variants of some models. "Iphone collection is my hobby, and it is also a challenge for me. I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home," said Shakaa.

Although he also has a few phones from other brands, including Motorola and Samsung, his primary interest remains Apple. Shakaa said he enjoys following the changes introduced with every new iPhone generation, from camera improvements and battery performance to touchscreen technology and operating systems. "I am a die-hard Apple fan. With every generation, you see something changing: the camera, touch, battery, operating system and many other things. I have experienced those changes over the years, and that is why I love it," he added.

His enthusiasm for Apple's latest launch began long before the device was announced. Shakaa said he had followed rumours about the company's foldable smartphone for more than three years and was excited when he finally got the opportunity to book the iPhone Duo.

"When Apple Duo bookings opened, I got the chance to book it. I had been waiting for it for more than three years. There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it," he said.

The launch also marked a personal milestone for him. For three consecutive years, Shakaa has been among the first people in line for a major Apple launch. He described the latest experience as completing a hat-trick and said he now wanted other fans to have the same opportunity.

Shakaa's ambitions, however, extend beyond being among the first customers at a Dubai store. He hopes Apple will invite him to California for one of its future launch events, where he wants to represent his passion for the company's products. "I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone," he added.