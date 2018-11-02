Drunk Airline Employee Falls Asleep In Plane's Cargo Hold, Flies To Chicago

The American Airlines employee has been suspended from his job.

An American Airlines baggage handler who fell asleep in the cargo hold of a plane has admitted to being drunk at the time of the incident. USA Today reports that the employee was working on the ramp on Saturday when he decided to take a nap inside the plane. This happened in Kansas City. However, when no one noticed that the employee was missing, the plane took off for Chicago, with him still inside the cargo hold of the Boeing 737.

The baggage handler, who has not been identified, wasn't discovered until the plane landed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, about two hours later.

The employee was interviewed by the Chicago Police Department, FBI and US Attorney's Office. He told officers that he was intoxicated and fell asleep, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielm.

Though the 23-year-old was not charged with any crime, the airline is investigating the matter and he has been suspended from his job.