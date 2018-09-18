Driving Lesson In Maryland Ends With Car In Swimming Pool

An incident that gives a whole new meaning to the word 'car pool'

Offbeat | | Updated: September 18, 2018 09:33 IST
Pictures show the car submerged in water.

In an incident that gives a whole new meaning to the word 'car pool', two people had to swim out of their car after it ended up in a pool during a driving lesson gone wrong. The astonishing incident took place in the city of Montgomery Village in Maryland, USA, on Saturday. Pictures shared on Twitter by Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, show the car almost fully submerged inside a community swimming pool.

According to Fox News, police say a 60-year-old woman was practicing parking when she accidentally lost control and drove into the pool. Thankfully, she and her companion managed to get out of the car and swim out of the pool even before authorities arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

In his tweet, Mr Piringer attributed the accident to "driver error" during a parking practice session.

Gaithersburg Police are now investigating the incident.

On Twitter, the incident garnered a ton of amused comments.

This isn't the first time people have found cars in unlikely places. In January this year, a car in California was found stuck on the second floor of a building.

 

 

