Driving Lesson In Maryland Ends With Car In Swimming Pool

Pictures show the car submerged in water.

In an incident that gives a whole new meaning to the word 'car pool', two people had to swim out of their car after it ended up in a pool during a driving lesson gone wrong. The astonishing incident took place in the city of Montgomery Village in Maryland, USA, on Saturday. Pictures shared on Twitter by Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, show the car almost fully submerged inside a community swimming pool.

According to Fox News, police say a 60-year-old woman was practicing parking when she accidentally lost control and drove into the pool. Thankfully, she and her companion managed to get out of the car and swim out of the pool even before authorities arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

In his tweet, Mr Piringer attributed the accident to "driver error" during a parking practice session.

1245p 20125 Arrowhead Rd. Gburg, Car into community pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village. No injuries. 2 occupants self rescued. appears to Driver error during parking practice session. @GPDNews investigating pic.twitter.com/4KbYU0Qc0J - Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 15, 2018

Gaithersburg Police are now investigating the incident.

On Twitter, the incident garnered a ton of amused comments.

From Swimming Pool to Motor Pool / Car Pool! - Gary McGinnis (@GPM018) September 15, 2018

GOOLLLYYY - Kenny Gamble (@KennyG1423) September 15, 2018

Driver may need a few more of those "parking practice sessions." https://t.co/2PZbBQ816L - Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) September 15, 2018

This isn't the first time people have found cars in unlikely places. In January this year, a car in California was found stuck on the second floor of a building.