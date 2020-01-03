Driver Live-Streams Himself Speeding Recklessly, Crashing Car. Watch

A Connecticut driver filmed himself speeding on a highway before crashing.

A man in Connecticut, USA, live-streamed himself speeding recklessly before crashing his vehicle on an exit ramp. A video posted on Facebook by Connecticut State Police shows the driver weaving in and out of traffic on a highway at high speed. At one point during the video, the camera points to the speedometer of his car, which shows him travelling at over 100 miles per hour - or more than 160 kilometers per hour.

As the car exits on a highway ramp, however, he loses control of the vehicle. The video shows the car roll over as it crashes. Thankfully, the driver - later identified as Kenneth Hofler - managed to survive the crash without serious injuries.

According to ABC News, the accident took place while 23-year-old Mr Hofler was driving over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Saturday. A police officer was following him at the time of the crash.

"The operator of this vehicle was kind enough to publicly live stream himself traveling over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, while driving at reckless speeds prior to being involved in an accident," wrote the state police on Facebook while sharing the video of the accident and asking drivers to slow down. "Thankfully, this operator was wearing his seatbelt, or they could have suffered serious injuries. Please slow down and drive safely."

Fox News reports that Mr Hofler took down 40 feet of guardrail during the crash. He was taken into custody after he climbed out of the wreckage.

Mr Hofler has now been charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured car, making an improper turn and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.