Video: Bengaluru Woman Abuses Bleeding Biker After Car-Bike Collision, Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video of a road accident in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media. The clip, shared on X by user 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', shows a heated argument following a collision between a car and a two-wheeler near a petrol pump in the city. What has drawn widespread criticism online is the behaviour of the woman driving the car. Despite the biker visibly bleeding, she accused him of "pretending" and hurled abusive insults at him.

In the video, the biker is seen bleeding and visibly in pain. The woman, on the other hand, can be heard using abusive language and accusing him of faking the injury. The clip also shows the bike toppled on the road after the accident, while the car appears to have sustained visible damage on the front and on the side.

"Road-Rage Kalesh after Accident b/w Lady Driver and Biker in Bengaluru (Lady is blalently abusing him)," the caption of the post read.

It is not known who was at fault in the accident. However, the video has sparked outrage online over the woman's behaviour. Several users criticised the woman for her insensitivity and harsh language, regardless of who may have caused the crash.

"Nobody should face this shrill foul language abuse when you are bleeding profusely in the face," wrote one user. "Man is badly hurt, she is in car. The person in the bigger car owes more responsibility. She should be booked. Shouting and abusing like this, seems to be an attempt to cover her guilt. She in panicking.She is at fault.Would a man in her position be let go?" commented another.

"What is she even saying? We really don't need such unruly behaviour on the roads. Hopefully, the police have taken appropriate action," wrote a third user.

"It looked like everyone around was just waiting for her rant to end. Clearly, most people were supporting the injured biker," one user commented.

"The woman was using terrible language. She seemed either intoxicated or not in her senses. It looks like she was the one who hit the biker. This is a clear case of power being misused," said another.