Driver Chased For 3 Kilometres By Fake Loan Recovery Agents: 'New Fear Unlocked'

A driver in a rental car on Hunsur Road, returning from Coorg, was chased for three kilometres by individuals posing as loan recovery agents in an alleged scam attempt. The user detailed the incident in a now-viral Reddit post, describing how the sketchy individuals pulled alongside their vehicle and tried to demand money.

"So, new fear unlocked. I was driving back from Coorg today in a Revv car. Cruising down Hunsur Road, vibes were good, until this random guy pulls up next to me flashing some sketchy ID card and telling me to pull over. Obviously, I ignored him," the user wrote on Reddit.

After the driver did not stop, the scammer cut in front again, whilst his partner screamed to lower the car window. "I slow down a bit and they hit me with the "We are Loan Recovery Agents" script. Said the car's loan is defaulted and they are here to "seize the vehicle" right now."

The driver instantly realised it was a scam, as they had all the necessary papers. Before they could bolt, other scammers started circling the vehicle.

"I tried to dip, but then 3 more scooters joined the chat. They literally chased me for 3 kms, swerving in front of the car trying to block me like we're in a movie. Managed to snap a pic of the main character (yellow shirt)."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Getting Scary'

As the post went viral, social media users were equally stunned by the brazenness of the scammers and advised the driver to report the incident to a nearby police station.

"Can't even live peacefully in this world anymore eh? Unless you are filthy rich," said one user, while another added: "Living here is getting scary day by day, don't know what the goverment is doing."

A third commented: "Ideally avoid any engagement. If you have to, always have this conversation at a police station. Don't get angry, and ask them to escort you to the nearest police station with you driving slowly behind them."

A fourth said: "Please inform local jurisdiction police. Do not be afraid as you can probably save someone else from being scammed."