'Don't Attempt To Apply Again': Company's Rude Rejection Email Goes Viral

The screenshot of the mail has attracted largely negative reactions. (Representive pic)

A rejection email has gone viral on social media for its needlessly rude and aggressive tone. US-based IT company Elite Software Automation sent the email to an applicant who had given a test for the position of Frontend Software Engineer. A screenshot of the mail was shared on the Reddit forum "antiwork", where it left thousands of users shocked. The post, shared on Thursday, has accumulated over 900 Upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The email begins by thanking the candidate for applying for the position of Frontend Software Engineer. It informs them that their application has been rejected due to their failure to clear the automated online test. The email then goes on to state that the candidate will be blacklisted permanently if they try to apply for the same position before the end of the year or if they write to the company for a second chance.

"Any repeated attempts to apply for this position again before this time, or any attempts to retake the test will lead to an automated decline of your application, as well as blacklisting of your profile from any further applications," the email read.

The email also mentions that the company does not accept any excuses. "If you were feeling unwell on the day of the test, or if you were rushing, or if your internet went out, or whatever other excuse you may have, it does not matter," it reads.

The mail also asks the rejected candidate to toughen up. "If you are upset at this email, we have to inform you that life is hard and part of any professional or personal development is dealing with rejection and finding ways to improve," it states.

"You were provided an opportunity to show your abilities in a blind and fair test that is the same for all candidates and that is focused on nothing but skills and abilities. You have failed to score high enough at this test. Instead of blaming us, you should examine what you can do to improve those abilities and skills. Maybe you could use this self-reflection to improve and make your life better," the mail added.

Since being posted, the screenshot of the mail has attracted largely negative reactions. "That's honestly the hardest rejection letter I've ever seen," wrote one user. "Seriously, this is like a walking red flag, imagine how they treat their actual employees," said another.

"Jesus Christ, I would make sure to apply again just to make sure I GET blacklisted by this excuse of a company," commented a third. "So companies no longer wait you to be hired to show how toxic they are," expressed a fourth.