'Wife North Indianaaa?': Bengaluru Bus Ad On Rasam Divides Internet

An advertisement for instant rasam paste on the back of a bus in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion on social media. The ad, featuring a man with a confused expression, has the text "Wife North Indiana?" written next to him, implying a solution for making rasam in seconds. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Tejas Dinkar shared an image of the advertisement. In the caption, he expressed his displeasure, stating that it was sexist and insulting to both North and South India.

"Today in ads that manage to be sexist while also insulting both North and South India," the X user wrote.

Take a look below:

Today in ads that manage to be sexist while also insulting both North and South India (from r/bangalore) pic.twitter.com/wuyOcoIazi — Tejas Dinkar (blue tick here) (@tdinkar) January 4, 2024

Tejas Dinkar shared the image of the ad on Thursday and since then it has accumulated more than 198 views. In the comments section, opinions on the ad were divided. While some found it offensive, others suggested that it might promote integration by encouraging marriage ties between North and South India.

"Some take offence. Some see an ad for a product that helps multi-cultural marriages work," wrote one user. "Hey at least theyre promoting inter-regional matrimonial," commented another.

"I don't know which North/South/East/West Indian would be offended by this advertisement. I personally find it creative and funny. 100% would buy Indira's Rasam paste," expressed a third. "Not sure if it's offensive to the millions where the wife is a north Indian home maker. We need to stop taking offence at every opportunity," added another.

However, one user called the ad "stereotypical", while another wrote, "Um the society is sexist. Markets and hence Ad strategies are a reflection of it. Put your energy in transforming the society not Corporate Ads".

"The ad may be inappropriate, but the ad itself isnt necessarily racist or sexist. it simply reflects a common cultural experience in India, where some north Indian women may not be familiar with south Indian cuisine. media just isnt their to depict a more ideal society," explained another.

