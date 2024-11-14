Donald Trump, Joe Biden Become BFFs In Viral AI Video, Dancing, Singing And Hanging Out

Political rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump met at the White House, with the outgoing president promising a smooth transition of power to the president-elect. Their meeting began awkwardly, marking the first time they had come face-to-face since a heated presidential debate in June that led to Biden dropping out of the race.

During their White House encounter, Biden congratulated Trump on his second term and welcomed him back. While the meeting was tense, a viral AI-generated video reimagined the two leaders in a much friendlier scenario.

In the AI video, now trending on social media with over 8.5 million views on X, the two presidents are portrayed enjoying a lighthearted day together. The video opens with a scene in the White House where a somber Biden tells Trump, "This job is not fun." Trump responds, "Missed you in the race," and Biden expresses a desire to leave.

OK, these videos are getting out of control 😂 pic.twitter.com/g9pSE2xJ5X — Karli Bonne' 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) November 13, 2024

What follows is a humorous montage of Biden and Trump engaging in various activities. They visit a fair to grab corndogs, share ice cream at Dairy Queen, go horseback riding, and even ride bikes together. The duo is also seen enjoying a glass of wine, hiking, and surfing. They share moments at a casino, sing and dance, and roast marshmallows while camping under the stars.

The video closes with the two presidents back at the table, where Biden wistfully remarks, "Maybe one day," wishing their friendly interactions could be real.

