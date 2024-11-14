Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Donald Trump, Joe Biden Become BFFs In Viral AI Video, Dancing, Singing And Hanging Out

In the AI video, now trending on social media with over 8.5 million views on X, the two presidents are portrayed enjoying a lighthearted day together.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Donald Trump, Joe Biden Become BFFs In Viral AI Video, Dancing, Singing And Hanging Out
The video closes with the two presidents back at the table

Political rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump met at the White House, with the outgoing president promising a smooth transition of power to the president-elect. Their meeting began awkwardly, marking the first time they had come face-to-face since a heated presidential debate in June that led to Biden dropping out of the race.

During their White House encounter, Biden congratulated Trump on his second term and welcomed him back. While the meeting was tense, a viral AI-generated video reimagined the two leaders in a much friendlier scenario.

In the AI video, now trending on social media with over 8.5 million views on X, the two presidents are portrayed enjoying a lighthearted day together. The video opens with a scene in the White House where a somber Biden tells Trump, "This job is not fun." Trump responds, "Missed you in the race," and Biden expresses a desire to leave.

What follows is a humorous montage of Biden and Trump engaging in various activities. They visit a fair to grab corndogs, share ice cream at Dairy Queen, go horseback riding, and even ride bikes together. The duo is also seen enjoying a glass of wine, hiking, and surfing. They share moments at a casino, sing and dance, and roast marshmallows while camping under the stars.

The video closes with the two presidents back at the table, where Biden wistfully remarks, "Maybe one day," wishing their friendly interactions could be real.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump And Joe Biden, Donald Trump And Joe Biden Become BFFs, Viral AI Video
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.