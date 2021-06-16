Baby Deer Visits Dog Who Saved It From Drowning. We're Not Crying, You Are

Harley the dog saved a baby deer drowning in a lake.

When a pet dog goes missing, it makes the owner very anxious. In a viral Facebook post, a man has shared the story of how he surveyed the whole area around his home after his six-year-old Goldendoodle, named Harley, had gone missing earlier this month. However, he was very pleased to find out what the dog was up to. After a detailed search, Virginia resident Ralph Dorn found Harley, the dog, swimming alongside a baby deer in a lake close to his home. Harley was trying to herd the tiny deer back to the shore from the middle of the lake, said Mr. Dorn.

“Not sure how the fawn got out there (in the lake) but Harley obviously didn't ask why, he just jumped into action,” said Mr. Dorn.

Mr. Dorn also shared a number of photographs of the incident, some of which showed the dog swimming all the way to the shore alongside the deer, like a mother ensuring her child remained safe from any predators in the lake. Once they were on the land, Harley licked the fawn's body to show love.

He also added that a few days later, Harley got restless and was running from window to window during the morning. When Mr. Dorn opened the door, Harley ran into the tree line hearing the fawn's bleating. Once the dog found the little deer, it stopped bleating and they touched noses and sniffed each other. Soon after, Harley returned home calmly.

A report in People.com quoted Mr. Dorn as saying, “Harley didn't want to leave the fawn. He just kept interacting with it, licking it, caring for it.”

The Facebook post has been shared over 2.5 lakh times, and many users have commented on it as well.

"This is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen. Good job, Harley!" said a user named Sandra H Edwards.

"Oh, wow! I think this is the most awesome real animal story I have seen! Thank you for posting this," wrote Terri Powers.

"That's awesome and Harley is so sweet. He is a fawn saver!" commented Leilani Corbin.

"That is incredible! And look at all the shares and likes! Thanks for sharing Mr. Ralph Dorn, making everyone's feed that much better," said Rachel Paine.

"You guys 'went viral' with this! A friend that I met in Italy (who now is stationed in Camp Lejeune with her Marine spouse) shared this on her page and I was like 'Wait! What?' I know her!" said Susanne LeMaire.

