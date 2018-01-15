Dog Keeps Giving His Favourite Toy To His Human For The Sweetest Reason

Cutest thing you'll read today

Offbeat | Updated: January 15, 2018
Dog Keeps Giving His Favourite Toy To His Human For The Sweetest Reason

Clark has earned thousands of fans overnight

In just one more incident that confirms we don't deserve dogs, a very good boy keeps interrupting his human's shower for the sweetest reason. Rebecca Jude Weaver's dog Clark hates showers, so whenever she steps into one, he brings her his favourite toy to comfort her. Clark, a mini goldendoodle living in New York, USA, tries to help his owner through the ordeal of a bath by bringing her his favourite stuff toy.

Rebecca wrote about Clark in a tweet that has gone viral with over 5 lakh 'likes' and 1.7 lakh retweets.
 
Rebecca also confirmed that Clark doesn't just want to play - he truly wants to make Rebecca's showers less scary for her.
 
People on Twitter can't stop praising the good boy
 
It's also got people sharing their own stories of loving pets who hate baths, showers and water in general
 
You can check out more of Clark's pics on his very own Instagram. Here's one with the famous shower toy:
 
 

Okay but try to say no to me

A post shared by Clark The Mini Goldendoodle (@clarkthemini) on



 

