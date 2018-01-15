Dog Keeps Giving His Favourite Toy To His Human For The Sweetest Reason

Every time I'm in the shower my dog stares at me, worried, and he must assume I'm upset in here (because he hates baths) so he thinks if he drops his toy in that I'll feel better pic.twitter.com/xfIrRpPdtu - Rude (@rudeweaver) January 13, 2018

@ everyone saying he just wants to play or for us to throw the toy- no, each shower he stays for a good 10 minutes staring and being upset then eventually brings the toy and if you throw it he looks at you like you offended his ancestors and doesn't bring it back - Rude (@rudeweaver) January 14, 2018

It's so sweet that he cares so much! - Channing King (@ChanningKing) January 14, 2018

Your dog is an angel - Sydney Smith (@Mishalaneous) January 14, 2018

My dog cries when I'm in the shower, stalks me in the tub. I get you wanting to prove it with pics. I did the same thing, cause no one would believe I'm stalked in the tub pic.twitter.com/w0MEzUUo84 - Snowball (@unixgrl12) January 14, 2018

my dog does the same thing pic.twitter.com/Rs3wrTYvvJ - dwight schrute (@punkasspizza) January 14, 2018

My cat ALWAYS sits outside the shower and meows periodically to make sure I'm still alive in there - Leah Wolf (@leahwolf101) January 14, 2018

Our cat does the same thing for what we assume is a similar reason. She also cries until we're out of the shower. It's all very sad. pic.twitter.com/QyH2m39QjN - Kari (@Chicagoings) January 14, 2018