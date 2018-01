Dog Keeps Giving His Favourite Toy To His Human For The Sweetest Reason

Every time I'm in the shower my dog stares at me, worried, and he must assume I'm upset in here (because he hates baths) so he thinks if he drops his toy in that I'll feel better pic.twitter.com/xfIrRpPdtu - Rude (@rudeweaver) January 13, 2018

@ everyone saying he just wants to play or for us to throw the toy- no, each shower he stays for a good 10 minutes staring and being upset then eventually brings the toy and if you throw it he looks at you like you offended his ancestors and doesn't bring it back - Rude (@rudeweaver) January 14, 2018

It's so sweet that he cares so much! - Channing King (@ChanningKing) January 14, 2018

Your dog is an angel - Sydney Smith (@Mishalaneous) January 14, 2018

My dog cries when I'm in the shower, stalks me in the tub. I get you wanting to prove it with pics. I did the same thing, cause no one would believe I'm stalked in the tub pic.twitter.com/w0MEzUUo84 - Snowball (@unixgrl12) January 14, 2018

my dog does the same thing pic.twitter.com/Rs3wrTYvvJ - dwight schrute (@punkasspizza) January 14, 2018

My cat ALWAYS sits outside the shower and meows periodically to make sure I'm still alive in there - Leah Wolf (@leahwolf101) January 14, 2018

Our cat does the same thing for what we assume is a similar reason. She also cries until we're out of the shower. It's all very sad. pic.twitter.com/QyH2m39QjN - Kari (@Chicagoings) January 14, 2018

In just one more incident that confirms we don't deserve dogs, a very good boy keeps interrupting his human's shower for the sweetest reason. Rebecca Jude Weaver's dog Clark hates showers, so whenever she steps into one, he brings her his favourite toy to comfort her. Clark, a mini goldendoodle living in New York, USA, tries to help his owner through the ordeal of a bath by bringing her his favourite stuff toy. Rebecca wrote about Clark in a tweet that has gone viral with over 5 lakh 'likes' and 1.7 lakh retweets.Rebecca also confirmed that Clark doesn't just want to play - he truly wants to make Rebecca's showers less scary for her.People on Twitter can't stop praising the good boyIt's also got people sharing their own stories of loving pets who hate baths, showers and water in generalYou can check out more of Clark's pics on his very own Instagram. Here's one with the famous shower toy:Click for more trending news