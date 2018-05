Doctors Post Moving Stories About Saving Lives With #ShareASToryInOneTweet

It seems the flurry of tweets started after Dr Esther Choo tweeted a little story of her own.

When I first met B, he'd been dead for 20 min.



We got him back, inexplicably.



He calls me every year on the anniversary. 10 years now.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet- Esther Choo (@choo_ek) May 5, 2018

Delivered a 450g baby. Told she was too small- had no chance. She kept stopping breathing so stayed up with her for 2 nights rubbing her chest for every breath. Consultant said I was wasting my time.



She just performed her first ballet as a healthy 6y.o.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) May 5, 2018

Ten years ago a starry eyed couple set off to open a chain of hospitals.

3 years later they realised they weren't business people but doctors at heart.

Now along with their one hospital, they support education of 300 kids and healthcare needs of 3 villages.#ShareAStoryInOneTweetpic.twitter.com/ecATDvXHIN - Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 6, 2018

Was called from 3 courts over during tennis match. He was gone.There was no AED and did CPR for 20 min until EMS arrived.



1 mo later he delivered a beautiful mantle clock to thank me for his "extra time"



12 yrs later, it and he are still ticking.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Rick MacDonald MD , (@Kidsdoc1Rick) May 5, 2018

U collapsed at work (Home Depot).. u were dead when my ambulance arrived.



I got u back. U have no idea who I am.



I visited Home Depot just to see u during my darkest hours in medical school... ur a reminder that I can do it



You saved me back. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet - AbbersMD (@AbbersMD) May 5, 2018

As a med student, I was the only one in labor & delivery who spoke Spanish. I had to translate to a young couple that their full term baby was stillborn. I almost quit #medicine that day. 2 yrs later, she came back, pregnant, and made sure I knew it. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Phoebe Scott-Wyard, DO (@Dr_PhoebeSW) May 5, 2018

You were hit by a car right in front of me while walking your dog



I ran to you, did CPR, didn't think you'd live



I was burned out, empty, ready to quit med



6 mo later, you called me on Christmas Eve & told me I saved you



And you ended up saving me.



#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Brave Enough MD (@RUBraveEnough) May 5, 2018

We went to a softball tournament. My daughter made a friend on the playground. They would not be separated. She was in foster care awaiting a forever family. We went to play softball but found a daughter. 15 years in and the blessing has always been ours. #ShareaStoryinOneTweetpic.twitter.com/rPFCMUGu39 - Abigail Harrington (@howboutdatsass) May 6, 2018

I smuggled contraband burgers & donuts into my Grandpa's ICU room. We giggled, watched football and then cried when he signed his DNR. Hope that ICU team knows how grateful I am for bending the rules that night. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Stacey Springs (@SpringsStacey) May 6, 2018

I'm the 1st person in my family to graduate from university.

I couldn't have done it without the encouragement of my 1st year English professor.

She nominated me for a scholarship.

She told me she believed in me.

I didn't win, but she changed my life.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Allan McDougall (@phdhpe) May 5, 2018

Mondays can be quite tough. Here's one way to make this one slightly better. For nearly two days now, several people on Twitter have been sharing some of the most heartwarming and moving stories in just 280 characters. And reading even a few of these can help brighten up an otherwise dull day. Various medical professionals have been using the hashtag #ShareASToryInOneTweet to share moving stories of their patients who survived despite all odds. The tweets may make you shed a tear or two, so keep those tissues handy. Soon several other medical professionals began sharing similar stories. Most of these tweets have received thousands of 'likes' and retweets. One by palliative paediatrician Alastair McAlpine has gone viral with over 49,300 'likes' and more than 11,800 retweets. The tweets prove that there's plenty good in the world. Have a similar moving experience to share? Tell us in the comments section.