Doctors Post Moving Stories About Saving Lives With #ShareASToryInOneTweet

It seems the flurry of tweets started after Dr Esther Choo, an emergency medicine physician at Oregon Health and Science University, tweeted a little story of her own.
"When I first met B, he'd been dead for 20 min. We got him back, inexplicably. He calls me every year on the anniversary. 10 years now," she tweeted along with the hashtag.
Soon several other medical professionals began sharing similar stories. Most of these tweets have received thousands of 'likes' and retweets. One by palliative paediatrician Alastair McAlpine has gone viral with over 49,300 'likes' and more than 11,800 retweets.
Delivered a 450g baby. Told she was too small- had no chance. She kept stopping breathing so stayed up with her for 2 nights rubbing her chest for every breath. Consultant said I was wasting my time.- Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) May 5, 2018
She just performed her first ballet as a healthy 6y.o.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet
Here some more of the most moving ones:
Ten years ago a starry eyed couple set off to open a chain of hospitals.- Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 6, 2018
3 years later they realised they weren't business people but doctors at heart.
Now along with their one hospital, they support education of 300 kids and healthcare needs of 3 villages.#ShareAStoryInOneTweetpic.twitter.com/ecATDvXHIN
Was called from 3 courts over during tennis match. He was gone.There was no AED and did CPR for 20 min until EMS arrived.- Rick MacDonald MD , (@Kidsdoc1Rick) May 5, 2018
1 mo later he delivered a beautiful mantle clock to thank me for his "extra time"
12 yrs later, it and he are still ticking.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet
U collapsed at work (Home Depot).. u were dead when my ambulance arrived.- AbbersMD (@AbbersMD) May 5, 2018
I got u back. U have no idea who I am.
I visited Home Depot just to see u during my darkest hours in medical school... ur a reminder that I can do it
You saved me back. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet
As a med student, I was the only one in labor & delivery who spoke Spanish. I had to translate to a young couple that their full term baby was stillborn. I almost quit #medicine that day. 2 yrs later, she came back, pregnant, and made sure I knew it. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet- Phoebe Scott-Wyard, DO (@Dr_PhoebeSW) May 5, 2018
You were hit by a car right in front of me while walking your dog- Brave Enough MD (@RUBraveEnough) May 5, 2018
I ran to you, did CPR, didn't think you'd live
I was burned out, empty, ready to quit med
6 mo later, you called me on Christmas Eve & told me I saved youCommentsAnd you ended up saving me.
#ShareAStoryInOneTweet
Some non-medical professionals also shared their own heartening stories using the hashtag
We went to a softball tournament. My daughter made a friend on the playground. They would not be separated. She was in foster care awaiting a forever family. We went to play softball but found a daughter. 15 years in and the blessing has always been ours. #ShareaStoryinOneTweetpic.twitter.com/rPFCMUGu39- Abigail Harrington (@howboutdatsass) May 6, 2018
I smuggled contraband burgers & donuts into my Grandpa's ICU room. We giggled, watched football and then cried when he signed his DNR. Hope that ICU team knows how grateful I am for bending the rules that night. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet- Stacey Springs (@SpringsStacey) May 6, 2018
I'm the 1st person in my family to graduate from university.- Allan McDougall (@phdhpe) May 5, 2018
I couldn't have done it without the encouragement of my 1st year English professor.
She nominated me for a scholarship.
She told me she believed in me.
I didn't win, but she changed my life.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet
The tweets prove that there's plenty good in the world. Have a similar moving experience to share? Tell us in the comments section.
