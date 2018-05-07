Doctors Post Moving Stories About Saving Lives With #ShareASToryInOneTweet

It seems the flurry of tweets started after Dr Esther Choo tweeted a little story of her own.

When I first met B, he'd been dead for 20 min.



We got him back, inexplicably.



He calls me every year on the anniversary. 10 years now.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet- Esther Choo (@choo_ek) May 5, 2018

Delivered a 450g baby. Told she was too small- had no chance. She kept stopping breathing so stayed up with her for 2 nights rubbing her chest for every breath. Consultant said I was wasting my time.



She just performed her first ballet as a healthy 6y.o.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) May 5, 2018

Ten years ago a starry eyed couple set off to open a chain of hospitals.

3 years later they realised they weren't business people but doctors at heart.

Now along with their one hospital, they support education of 300 kids and healthcare needs of 3 villages.#ShareAStoryInOneTweetpic.twitter.com/ecATDvXHIN - Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 6, 2018

Was called from 3 courts over during tennis match. He was gone.There was no AED and did CPR for 20 min until EMS arrived.



1 mo later he delivered a beautiful mantle clock to thank me for his "extra time"



12 yrs later, it and he are still ticking.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Rick MacDonald MD , (@Kidsdoc1Rick) May 5, 2018

U collapsed at work (Home Depot).. u were dead when my ambulance arrived.



I got u back. U have no idea who I am.



I visited Home Depot just to see u during my darkest hours in medical school... ur a reminder that I can do it



You saved me back. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet - AbbersMD (@AbbersMD) May 5, 2018

As a med student, I was the only one in labor & delivery who spoke Spanish. I had to translate to a young couple that their full term baby was stillborn. I almost quit #medicine that day. 2 yrs later, she came back, pregnant, and made sure I knew it. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Phoebe Scott-Wyard, DO (@Dr_PhoebeSW) May 5, 2018

You were hit by a car right in front of me while walking your dog



I ran to you, did CPR, didn't think you'd live



I was burned out, empty, ready to quit med



6 mo later, you called me on Christmas Eve & told me I saved you



And you ended up saving me.



#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Brave Enough MD (@RUBraveEnough) May 5, 2018

We went to a softball tournament. My daughter made a friend on the playground. They would not be separated. She was in foster care awaiting a forever family. We went to play softball but found a daughter. 15 years in and the blessing has always been ours. #ShareaStoryinOneTweetpic.twitter.com/rPFCMUGu39 - Abigail Harrington (@howboutdatsass) May 6, 2018

I smuggled contraband burgers & donuts into my Grandpa's ICU room. We giggled, watched football and then cried when he signed his DNR. Hope that ICU team knows how grateful I am for bending the rules that night. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Stacey Springs (@SpringsStacey) May 6, 2018

I'm the 1st person in my family to graduate from university.

I couldn't have done it without the encouragement of my 1st year English professor.

She nominated me for a scholarship.

She told me she believed in me.

I didn't win, but she changed my life.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet - Allan McDougall (@phdhpe) May 5, 2018