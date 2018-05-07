Doctors Post Moving Stories About Saving Lives With #ShareASToryInOneTweet

Some of the most touching stories you will read

Offbeat | | Updated: May 07, 2018 14:27 IST
It seems the flurry of tweets started after Dr Esther Choo tweeted a little story of her own.

Mondays can be quite tough. Here's one way to make this one slightly better. For nearly two days now, several people on Twitter have been sharing some of the most heartwarming and moving stories in just 280 characters. And reading even a few of these can help brighten up an otherwise dull day. Various medical professionals have been using the hashtag #ShareASToryInOneTweet to share moving stories of their patients who survived despite all odds. The tweets may make you shed a tear or two, so keep those tissues handy.

It seems the flurry of tweets started after Dr Esther Choo, an emergency medicine physician at Oregon Health and Science University, tweeted a little story of her own.

"When I first met B, he'd been dead for 20 min. We got him back, inexplicably. He calls me every year on the anniversary. 10 years now," she tweeted along with the hashtag.
 
Soon several other medical professionals began sharing similar stories. Most of these tweets have received thousands of 'likes' and retweets. One by palliative paediatrician Alastair McAlpine has gone viral with over 49,300 'likes' and more than 11,800 retweets.
 
Here some more of the most moving ones:
 
Some non-medical professionals also shared their own heartening stories using the hashtag
 
The tweets prove that there's plenty good in the world. Have a similar moving experience to share? Tell us in the comments section.

