'Return of Soan Papdi': These Funny Memes About Diwali Will Make You Laugh

Diwali 2023: The internet is flooded with Diwali memes.
Diwali is just around the corner, and the festive atmosphere is in full swing. People are busy with various customs, from cleaning their homes (Diwali ki safai) to adorning them with lights, diyas, and beautiful rangolis. It is a time of celebration, family gatherings, feasting, and exchanging gifts. The festival typically lasts for five days, with the main day of Diwali falling on the third day.
Social media platforms are also buzzing with the spirit of celebration and festivity as the much-awaited festival of Diwali draws near. Alongside these traditional aspects, there's also a flood of memes on social media, bringing laughter and amusement to the Diwali season. Simultaneously, many users are indulging in the creation and sharing of humourous memes, adding a touch of humour to the splendid festival.
Here are some entertaining memes to bring a smile to your face:
Social media has become a lively hub, converging on a single, widely-discussed topic: the beloved (or infamous) Soan Papdi:
There are some hilarious memes focused on firecrackers that will definitely make you crack up.
"Deepawali" is another name for Diwali, a popular Hindu festival celebrated by millions of people around the world. "Deepawali" or "Deepavali" is derived from the Sanskrit words "deepa," which means "lamp" or "light," and "avali," which means "row." Therefore, Deepawali signifies "a row of lamps" or "festival of lights." During Diwali, people decorate their homes with lamps, diyas (oil lamps), and candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is a time of celebration, family gatherings, feasting, and exchanging gifts. The festival typically lasts for five days, with the main day of Diwali falling on the third day.
Click for more trending news