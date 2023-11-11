'Return of Soan Papdi': These Funny Memes About Diwali Will Make You Laugh

Diwali 2023: The internet is flooded with Diwali memes.

Diwali is just around the corner, and the festive atmosphere is in full swing. People are busy with various customs, from cleaning their homes (Diwali ki safai) to adorning them with lights, diyas, and beautiful rangolis. It is a time of celebration, family gatherings, feasting, and exchanging gifts. The festival typically lasts for five days, with the main day of Diwali falling on the third day.

Social media platforms are also buzzing with the spirit of celebration and festivity as the much-awaited festival of Diwali draws near. Alongside these traditional aspects, there's also a flood of memes on social media, bringing laughter and amusement to the Diwali season. Simultaneously, many users are indulging in the creation and sharing of humourous memes, adding a touch of humour to the splendid festival.

Here are some entertaining memes to bring a smile to your face:



Social media has become a lively hub, converging on a single, widely-discussed topic: the beloved (or infamous) Soan Papdi:



People passing Flipkart Soan Papdi to open deals be like: pic.twitter.com/nJx4Mc7txJ — जौली ♡☾ (@blackbindigirl) November 4, 2023

The return of Soan Papdi .. #festivevibes#veryIndianProblems

How to avoid the soan papdi gift box 😂 pic.twitter.com/P6SacTqxaN — shruti (@artyshruti) October 19, 2023

saw this person stuck on the roadside. I want to help him bas badle mei Soan Papdi na dede 🥲 pic.twitter.com/NzUfv9Mrcy — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) November 6, 2023

There are some hilarious memes focused on firecrackers that will definitely make you crack up.

Diwali meme 😅 pic.twitter.com/2Z6sO7qDbc — M a h i (@rare__legend) November 8, 2023

A Thread🧵 on#Diwali2023 🪔 festival memes

(Watch whole thread memes)



Diwali ka patakha

Before. After burst pic.twitter.com/HlWiitwPd7 — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 11, 2023

car alarm triggered due to bursting crackers ....

Le cracker- pic.twitter.com/dnKbiutxXn — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 11, 2023

Pichle sal bache hue patakhe fuss nikalne par

Those crackers pic.twitter.com/iD8HKMQiSl — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 11, 2023

"Deepawali" is another name for Diwali, a popular Hindu festival celebrated by millions of people around the world. "Deepawali" or "Deepavali" is derived from the Sanskrit words "deepa," which means "lamp" or "light," and "avali," which means "row." Therefore, Deepawali signifies "a row of lamps" or "festival of lights." During Diwali, people decorate their homes with lamps, diyas (oil lamps), and candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is a time of celebration, family gatherings, feasting, and exchanging gifts. The festival typically lasts for five days, with the main day of Diwali falling on the third day.