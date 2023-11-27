Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali: Importance, Significance And Other Details

On Kartik Purnima, people take bath in the Ganga river.

Special prayers have been organised at temples and river banks (ghats) across the country on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. The full moon day or the eighth lunar month (according to Hindu calendar), is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, both the festivals are being celebrated on November 27 (Monday). Kartik Purnima falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place 15 days after Diwali. Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month among the Vaishnavas.

Importance of Kartik Purnima

At the core of Kartik Purnima is the profound symbolism of light conquering darkness. Spiritually, Kartik Purnima holds a unique place. It is believed that performing puja on this day not only cleanses the soul but also brings about a sense of inner peace and enlightenment.

The Hindu religious scripture lay emphasis on taking bath before sunrise on this day. There is also a popular tradition of heading to the Ganga for taking bath on Kartik Purnima. The symbolism associated with the ritual is that the river is considered pure and taking a bath in it cleanses both the body and the soul.

How to perform puja on Kartik Purnima

A pre-dawn bath is considered very auspicious on this day. After taking bath, devotees light a lamp and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

According to Narad Purana, devotees are urged to take the blessings of Lord Kartik, the son of Lord Shiva and brother of Lord Ganesha.

Kartik Purnima is a time for reflection and spiritual awakening. It calls upon the devotees to look inward and connect with the divine.

Dev Deepawali

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali (the Diwali festival of the Gods) and marks the 15th lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

It is celebrated prominently in the city of Varanasi and other Bhojpuri-speaking regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.