Diljit Dosanjh's Take On PUBG Ban Leaves Internet In Splits

Diljit Dosanjh shared a meme on the PUBG ban.

The government's decision to ban the hugely popular video game, PUBG, along with 117 other apps with links to China, led to social media being flooded with memes. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was among those who shared his own take on the PUBG ban with the help of a hilarious meme - but it was his subsequent response to a fan who asked if he had ever played the game that left Twitter in splits.

On Thursday, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a meme on the PUBG ban in India. He posted a photo which shows him smiling for the camera with actor Akshay Kumar and wrote: "Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ..."

Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ... pic.twitter.com/9DitI1fvup — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

While the meme collected thousands of 'likes' and amused comments, a Twitter uses asked Diljit if he played PUBG too.

"Paaji, you played PUBG too?" the Twitter user asked in Hindi.

To this, Diljit had the best response - one that not answered her question but also referenced another trend that has taken over social media of late - the hugely popular rap song 'Rasode mein kaun tha'.

"Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI," he wrote. The sentence roughly translates to: "No sister, I play with vegetables in the kitchen."

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI ???????? https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh's pun-tastic response has garnered more than 7,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform, with many praising his sense of humour.

This, of course, is not the first time that Diljit has spoken about his love for cooking. During the lockdown, the Udta Punjab actor has shared a number of hilarious videos - most of them from his kitchen. In August, his war of words with Amazon Alexa, filmed while he was cooking, went massively viral online.