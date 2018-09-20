Differently-Abled Dancers Will Take Your Breath Away In Heartwarming Video

A screenshot from a video shared by the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

At Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Michigan, USA, staff members and patients have come together to create a heartwarming dance video that celebrates people of all abilities. Called "Miracles in Motion," the video was made in honour of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week (September 16-22). According to the hospital, "Miracles in Motion" is an inclusive dance music video that features staff members, former patients and campers. The wonderful video shows people of all ages and abilities - some in wheelchairs and prosthetics - showing off their moves to Take My Hand by Secret Nation.

According to Fox News, the dancers learned the whole routine in just a week. The whole production was choreographed by Marisa Hamamoto, a dancer who discovered ballroom dancing while recovering from a spinal cord stroke that left her temporarily paralysed a few years ago, reports ABC News.

"There are over one billion people in the world with a disability who have little access to dance. I think it's my destiny to do something about it," Ms Hamamoto says.

Watch the amazing dance video below:

Since being shared online last Wednesday, the video has collected over 1 lakh views and a ton of comments praising the dancers.

"This is so inspiring," writes one commenter. "I've watched it over and over... It's all hope and joy!" says another. "What an imaginative, fun, positive activity for all to be involved in," a third writes.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.