'Didn't Ask For A Raise In Rent In 5 Years': Bengaluru Landlord's Kind Gesture For Tenant Wins Hearts

A tenant's glowing review of their landlord on Reddit has gone viral, standing out amidst a plethora of complaints and horror stories. The Reddit user shared his heartwarming experience with his 65-year-old landlord in Bengaluru, recounting how the elderly man surprised him by buying him dinner, leaving him grateful. The tenant, who has lived in the building for five years, also mentioned his landlord hadn't asked for a raise in rent in 5 years.

''He's 65+ years old and I have been staying in his building for the last 5 years. today, he showed up at my door just now with a parcel and said he bought me dinner. I couldn't stop smiling. Nobody of his age has been this kind to me ever. The personality-wise, he's an old man, very fit, active and maintains a good social life. and the most awesome part, he didn't ask for a raise in rent in 5 years.

I'm basically paying the same rent as I was paying in 2018. sometimes, I get to hear his life stories and about his very successful daughters. he often offers me his Brandi but I don't drink that. God bless this man,'' the Reddit user wrote.

See the post here:

The viral post has resonated with many users, who shared their own positive experiences. It has also sparked meaningful conversations about the impact of good landlords on tenants' lives.

One user wrote, ''This is so sweet! My landlady offered to help me and my friends unpack and offered to send us lunch when we moved in back in 2016. Fortunately, the previous house's cook had prepared a huge box of biriyani for us.''

Another commented, ''Very rare to get a good landlord in Bangalore.'' A third wrote, ''My old landlady in Bangalore was so kind she paid for a brand new MacBook charger cable and adapter when mine got damaged due to some electrical issues at the apartment. When I did not even ask her to, miss her so much.''

A fourth added, ''I really like my landlord too. Hes quite young and calls me bro. Fixes anything himself if there is any problem. Greets me everytime I meet and hasnt increased rent even though its there in the agreement.''