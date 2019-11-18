Dia Mirza's Heartfelt Note For 'Old Friend' And Author Siddharth Shanghvi

Dia Mirza shared a picture with author Siddharth Shanghvi on Instagram.

Actress Dia Mirza took to Instagram this morning to share a heartfelt note for her friend, author Siddharth Shanghvi. Dia Mirza began her Instagram post by talking about the first time she met Siddharth Shanghvi, who is best known for his 2004 debut novel 'The Last Song of Dusk'.

"This wonderful, generous, author and keeper of love and pain entered my consciousness and obliterated my mind and heart when I read the 'Last Song Of Dusk' over 16 years ago..." wrote Dia Mirza, 37, while posting a picture of the two together. "We were both very young then and had suffered many personal losses."

"@thepostcarder continues to live with surrender and absorbs pain in all its forms," she wrote, tagging Siddharth Shanghvi in her note. She then expressed hope that he would continue to write and "keep witnessing life like only you can".

Dia Mirza's note was followed by a piece by Siddharth Shanghvi himself. In it, the 42-year-old author described Dia as someone who has managed to hold her own with "grace, intelligence and stillness."

He explained that the two had been meaning to meet for months before they unexpectedly ran into each other this weekend at an awards night in Delhi. "We exchanged whispers, a bit overwhelmed for how we have held space for each other in space and time, each recognizing in the other an affinity for nature, for language, for solace in solitude, for companionship ahead of words," wrote Siddharth.

Dia's picture shows the two of them smiling for the camera as they hold hands. Take a look at it below:

Her post has collected over 36,000 'likes' on Instagram, with many praising it as "beautiful".

Dia Mirza followed up her post with an Instagram story where she called Siddharth an "old friend" wrote: "I will always love you."

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shanghvi also shared an Instagram post for Dia Mirza and actress Lisa Ray. "#storytellers, #warriors, #runaways, I love you both with all my heart," he wrote.

On the work front, Dia Mirza featured in the web-series Kaafir. Her last Bollywood release was the 2018 film Sanju.

