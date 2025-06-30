"Stuck In A Capsule": Indian Woman's Viral Video Highlights Passport Privilege

An Indian woman based in the United States has sparked a conversation on social media about passport privilege after posting a video on Instagram from a cramped hotel room at a German airport. Anisha Arora, a New York City resident, missed her connecting flight from Frankfurt due to a delay. While fellow passengers with American passports were offered stays in five-star hotels and free meals, Arora says she was given a "capsule-sized" room because of her Indian passport and lack of a Schengen visa. Her rant has gone viral.

"I never really cared about my passport until now," she said in the video, filmed from the tiny room. Panning the camera around, she added: "So while other passengers are getting free stays at five star hotels and free breakfast and dinners, I am stuck in this stupid capsule."

Watch the video below:

Arora, who could not leave the airport since she did not have Schengen visa, said US passport holders were able to explore Germany during the long layover. "Any other US citizen in my position would have been so happy because they just got free everything and 20 hours to explore a new country, but not me because I have an Indian passport," she said.

Her video resonated with users, who posted several comments on the video.

"Actually you have a flat bed and place to charge you phone ..what more do you need? Let be grateful?" said one user.

"It's okay. We are only at 80th in passport ranking. If things go well we will soon be the 100th," commented another.

India ranks 85th on the Henley Passport Index, far below the United States, which sits at number 9.