Dhanteras 2024: Why Buying Gold And Silver Is Auspicious On Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras 2024: This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. On this day, investing in gold or silver is considered auspicious. Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar. The day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera-both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology-to their homes. It is also believed that making 'big' purchases on this day yields good luck in matters of wealth and prosperity.

On Dhanteras, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:00 am on October 29 and will conclude at 2:45 am on October 30. The duration is favourable to perform rituals, worshipping and other tasks. However, the auspicious time to perform Dhanteras Puja will begin at 7:27 pm and conclude at 9:16 pm on October 29. Moreover, the Pradosh Kaal will occur from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.

The story goes that on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera emerged from the ocean during the "Sagar Manthan," which is why the two are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. When the Devas and Asuras were travelling over the sea with "Amrit," Lord Dhanvantari emerged last during "Sagar Manthan."

The festival, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, is also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

