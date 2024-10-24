Dhanteras 2024: Why Is Dhanteras Celebrated? Know History And Significance

Dhanteras 2024: On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi,

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on October 29, Tuesday, this year. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. 'Dhan' denotes wealth, and 'Teras' denotes the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. The day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera—both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology—to their homes. It is also believed that making 'big' purchases on this day yields good luck in matters of wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras is celebrated for several reasons, rooted in Hindu mythology and tradition:

Worship of Lord Dhanvantari: He is the god of health and Ayurveda, and is believed to have emerged from the ocean with a pot of amrita (elixir) during the churning of the milky ocean (Samudra Manthan).

He is the god of health and Ayurveda, and is believed to have emerged from the ocean with a pot of amrita (elixir) during the churning of the milky ocean (Samudra Manthan). Arrival of Goddess Lakshmi : Dhanteras marks the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.

: Dhanteras marks the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Auspicious Beginnings: Dhanteras signals the beginning of Diwali celebrations, considered an auspicious time for new beginnings, investments, and purchasing valuable items.

Dhanteras signals the beginning of Diwali celebrations, considered an auspicious time for new beginnings, investments, and purchasing valuable items. Honouring Wealth and Prosperity: The festival honours Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing the importance of wealth and prosperity.

The festival honours Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing the importance of wealth and prosperity. Purification and Cleansing: Dhanteras is also associated with cleansing and purifying homes, minds, and souls, preparing for the illumination and joy of Diwali.

Dhanteras 2024: History and Stories

Dhanteras, celebrated on Dhanatrayodashi, holds profound significance in Hindu mythology. It is said that during the Samudra Manthana, devas (gods) and asuras (demons) churned the ocean of milk in pursuit of the 'amrit' (nectar of immortality). Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of prosperity and wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, arose from the turbulent sea, while Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, emerged with a pot of 'amrit', symbolising health and well-being. To honour them, devotees observe Dhanteras with reverence.

Another legend is that of the sixteen-year-old son of King Hima, whose horoscope predicted death by a snakebite on the fourth day of his marriage. Determined to save her husband, the clever bride devised a plan. She piled gold and silver coins at the entrance of their sleeping chamber and illuminated the area with lamps, creating a dazzling display.

As night fell, she sang enchanting songs and narrated stories to keep her husband awake and Yama, the god of death, at bay. When Yama arrived disguised as a serpent, the brilliance of the lamps and jewellery blinded him, preventing him from entering the chamber.

Instead, Yama climbed onto the coin heaps and listened to the bride's mesmerising tales and melodies. Entranced, he remained there until dawn, sparing the prince's life. As the sun rose, Yama silently departed.