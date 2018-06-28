If Memes Are Anything To Go By, Twitter's Unhappy With Recreated Zingaat

What do you think of the recreated 'Zingaat'?

Dhadak's recreated Zingaat song was released yesterday amidst much hype. The hugely popular Marathi song from Sairat was recreated for Karan Johar's Dhadak with Hindi lyrics. Though some praised the recreated Zingaat, which saw Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor setting the dance floor on fire, many others felt that it wasn't a patch on the original. And even though Zingaat was trending on Twitter in no time, a lot of the tweets were memes and jokes that compared the original to the recreated version.

Here are some of the best memes on Dhadak song Zingaat:

Many memes were born

Recreated vs original

Headphones on for these!

Dhadak's Zingaat disappointed many

They did exactly same to #Zingaat what I've done with my life. - Akhri Pasta (@TheLitttleLiar) June 27, 2018

Which Zingaat meme is your favourite?

Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar's zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuinedpic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm - SwatKat- The dancing Rajput (@swatic12) June 27, 2018

Dhadak is a remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The Hindi lyrics for Dhadak's Zingaat were penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the song was sung by musician duo Ajay-Atul, who also composed the original.

Even though Dhadak will release only on July 20, it isn't even the first time that the film has had to face criticism for not living up to the original. Earlier this month, many Dhadak vs Sairat memes had taken over Twitter after the Dhadak trailer launch.