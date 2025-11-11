Delta Pilot's Announcement Calms "Nervous Flyers" As He Mentions Promise Made To Daughter

A video of a Delta Air Lines pilot went viral on social media because of his pre-flight announcement as he spoke to anxious passengers, and also discussed a sweet promise he made to his young daughter.

The heartwarming video shared on social media platforms shows a pilot, named Captain Christopher Pennington, calming passengers, who were panicking because of the ongoing government shutdown in the United States, as air travel faces challenges, including staffing shortages, flight cancellations and delays.

🚨 DELTA PILOT GRABS THE INTERCOM - AND SILENCES THE ENTIRE PLANE



“I know we probably have quite a few nervous flyers today…perfectly understandable. This aircraft doesn't move an inch unless my co-captain Michael and I are absolutely certain it's safe.”



"I know we probably have quite a few nervous flyers today. It is perfectly understandable," Captain Pennington said while reassuring the passengers.

"I want to emphasise this aircraft does not move a single inch unless both my co-captain, Michael, and myself are absolutely certain it's safe to do so."

Ice cream promise

The pilot also mentioned a promise he made to his daughter, who had learned the word "ice cream" and asked him to bring her some when he returned home.

"Before I left the house on this trip, my little one learned the word 'ice cream,' and she made me make sure I promised to get her ice cream when I get back home from the trip," Pennington said.

"That being said, nothing - and I mean absolutely nothing - unsafe comes in between me and that little girl and her ice cream."

Social media reaction

The video has resonated with millions, with many praising Captain Pennington for his kindness and dedication to safety. "He became the dad of the plane lol," one user commented.

"Wait, why are there so many 'nervous flyers' on that plane that the pilot had to make an announcement like that? Had they seen the engine fall off and reboarded or something?" asked another user.

US Shutdown

The shutdown, the longest in US history, has disrupted food benefits for millions, left hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid and snarled air traffic. Finally, on Monday, the Senate approved a compromise that would end it. The 60-40 vote passed with the support of nearly all of the chamber's Republicans and Democrats.