Viral Video Shows Vladimir Putin's "Swollen" Hand, Sparks Health Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent public appearance has reignited speculations about his health, with social media users pointing out his swollen and sore hand, Newsweek reported.

A viral video, reportedly captured last week, showed the 73-year-old leader's right hand wrinkled and with bulging veins. The Russian president looked uncomfortable and was seen clenching his hands into fists when he met with 22-year-old Yekaterina Leshchinskaya, who heads the Russian Healthy Fatherland movement, according to Express UK.

Anton Gerashchenko, ex-adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). "What's with Putin's hands in this video?" Gerashchenko asked in the caption.

Watch the video here:

After the latest video, social media users suspect that Putin is suffering from a neurological or circulatory condition. Some users even compare his symptoms to Parkinson's disease.

This is not the first time Putin's hand has taken centre stage. A few months after the Russia-Ukraine war began, Putin's right hand was seen with mysterious black spots during a military visit, sparking concerns.

Not just Putin, United States President Donald Trump also faced similar speculations when online users pointed out the bruises on his hand.

The rumours were so intense that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to explain that Trump's bruised hand was consistent with "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin that, according to her, is "part of a standard cardio-vascular prevention regimen".

Kremlin hasn't responded to the recent speculations about Putin's health. But previously, it rejected rumours, calling them "fake".

When Putin and Xi discussed harvesting human organs

While reflecting on the video, some users also discussed the viral conversation between Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping about harvesting human organs to live forever.

During the meeting that took place in September in Beijing, Putin was overheard saying, "Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become."

"People used to rarely live to 70, but now at 70 you are still a child."