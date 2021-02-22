Delhi Sanitation Workers Impress Anand Mahindra With Their Voice. Watch

Hafiz and Habibur have won thousands of fans with their singing.

Two brothers, both working as garbage collectors in Delhi, have impressed businessman Anand Mahindra with their melodious voice. Two videos that the chairman of Mahindra Group shared on Twitter show the sanitation workers singing Hindi songs. Noting their raw talent, Mr Mahindra requested Delhi residents to suggest music teachers who could tutor them in evenings, as they work all day.

According to Anand Mahindra, the videos were forwarded to him by his friend Rohit Khattar. He identified the two brothers as Hafiz and Habibur who work as garbage collectors in South Delhi's New Friends Colony area.

"Incredible India," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the clip. "Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from."

The first video shows Hafiz singing Ae Jane Chaman from the 1969 film Anmol Moti. Watch it below:

Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vK0IQpGUoQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

In the second, Habibur stuns with his rendition of a song from the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day? (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sV4rHAqcDZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

Sharing the clips, Mr Mahindra said that he and his friend, Mr Khattar, would like to support the brothers' musical education. "Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music," he wrote. "Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?"

The videos have been viewed tens of thousands of times on the microblogging platform, where many joined Mr Mahindra in praise for the brothers and their talent.

"He is superb. He can beat some of the very good singers that we have. With training, he will be a wonder," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Wow..... They really have tons of raw talent and I am so glad and proud that you are taking such a great initiative for them," another said.