Delhi Police's Post Goes Viral, Girlfriend Search Tweet Turns Into Comedy Gold

The Delhi Police's social media team is well-known for their funny tweets.

A young man from Delhi tweeted at the Delhi Police, misspelling "single" as "signal," and inquired when they would find him a girlfriend. In a witty response, the Delhi Police quoted the tweet and jokingly replied that they could only assist if his girlfriend ever went missing.

"Sir, we can help you find her (only if she ever goes missing)," the police repleied.

They playfully added, "Tip: If you are a 'signal', we hope you stay green, not red."

Tip: If you are a 'signal', we hope you stay green, not red. https://t.co/3wHDwGxlEl — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 31, 2024

This witty retort was hardly surprising coming from the Delhi Police social media team, renowned for their clever responses and amusing yet educational posts. It highlights the significance of being open to rule and regulation while also demonstrating the department's lighthearted side.

The video has gained popularity, accumulating over 200,000 views, with numerous users engaging through comments and reactions.

"Empathy for singles is real, but seeking @DelhiPolice's help for a girlfriend is a stretch. Still, expressing feelings is key. I wish the best to the hopeful guy. Kudos to the Delhi Police for their understanding," commented a user.

"If the person is writing 'signal' rather than 'single', then he might be a red flag or light for many," wrote another user.

In addition to the funny replies from social media users, in the comments box, a third user commented, "Green signal! I tried to be green signal, but, you know, no one stops at green signal. Everyone stops at Red Signal. Only everyone likes Green Signal, but no one stops at it and wants to just cross it as fast as possible before Red Signal comes in. Everyone hates Red Signal, but sadly, all stop at Red Signal."