Delhi Police Shares Video Showing How Texting While Driving Can Be Dangerous

Delhi police gave a lesson on road safety while using mobile phones

Getting into an accident. Bumping into strangers. Falling down the stairs. These are not random phrases, but the result of an increasingly worrying problem that our people suffer from - an obsession with mobile phones. Seeing people texting while walking and driving has become a common phenomenon, and with dangerous consequences. The same issue has been highlighted by Delhi Police, which often shares fun and innovative videos to spread awareness on various topics.

The police department shared a video montage with a caption in Hindi, which when translated roughly reads, "Looking somewhere, aiming somewhere' can be dangerous. While driving, keep the focus only on the road, not on the mobile."

Watch the video here:

Imparting a lesson on road safety while using mobile phones, the Delhi Police shared a video montage where people can be seen on the verge of major accidents while texting and walking. While some bumped into each other, others were seen falling into a pool, and slamming their heads against a wall, all because they were glued to their screens, oblivious of their surroundings.

The clip highlights how people are not even capable of walking straight when texting, so how can they possibly drive? The video then ends with terrifying footage of a woman getting into an accident while on her smartphone. ''When people are not able to take care of themselves while walking and using phones, how can they trust themselves to not be distracted while driving?'' the text inserted in the video reads.

The video, posted on November 7, has amassed more than 15,000 views, and more than 100 retweets. Many appreciated the important message and shared their opinions."Texting and driving is a disease with many drivers. I have seen drivers doing video calls and getting horribly disoriented. They're a hazard. Make the fines bigger to deter such idiots, " one user commented. Another said, "Great effort to spread awareness.''

Using a mobile while driving is considered an offence with the imposition of a Rs 100 penalty, according to Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

