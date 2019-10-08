Deer Crashes Through Glass Window, Jumps Over Woman In Shocking Video

A deer crashed through a glass window in New York

A deer crashed through the front window of a hair salon in New York on Saturday afternoon. CCTV cameras captured the moment the big animal crashed through the glass window and hurtled across the floor after jumping over a couch and hitting a woman. The woman, who was waiting for her appointment, was left with minor injuries in the incident, reports CBS News.

Surveillance footage shared by the Long Island salon on Facebook shows the deer standing on its hind legs for a split second before disappearing into a break room at the back of the salon. Shocked customers are seen ducking for cover as the deer crashed through the window.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online on Saturday, the video has collected more than 33,000 views and a ton of comments.

"So glad everyone is OK! What a shock that must have been for everyone," wrote one person. "This is insane, unbelievable," said another.

"In my mind, I'm thinking the worst, that a car just drove into a salon," said Jenisse Heredia, who owns the salon, to NBC News. "I just started screaming. I didn't even know how to react."

The deer luckily did not cause a lot of damage. It eventually left on its own.

