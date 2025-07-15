Advertisement

Video: Subway Lines, Roads Submerged As Flash Flood Batter New York, New Jersey

A video posted to social media showed flooding in the area bringing a major road in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

Some subway services in New York city were suspended
  • Heavy rain caused flash flooding in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania on Monday
  • Subway lines in New York City were suspended or delayed because of floodwaters
  • Major roads in New York, including Saw Mill River Parkway, were temporarily closed
New York:

Heavy rain pummeled parts of the United States' Northeast on Monday, submerging sections of New Jersey and New York with flash flooding that inundated major roads, stranded vehicles, closed subway lines, caused long flight delays and led to the declaration of a state of emergency.

A flash flood warning was issued in parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as a slow-moving storm moved through the region. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. 

A video posted to social media showed flooding in the area bringing a major road in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

Some buses and trains in New Jersey were delayed due to flooding, according to media reports. 

In New York, the emergency management department asked people living in basements or low-lying areas to be ready to move to higher ground. Some subway services in America's most populous city were suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. 

New York's emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.

Videos posted by New Yorkers showed that water flooded a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform, while passengers inside a train watched. 

Another video appears to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water, which is beginning to soak the floor.

Parts of major thoroughfares in New York, such as the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were also temporarily closed due to flooding.

Officials in New York's Westchester County were working to rescue people whose vehicles were submerged in water, according to Carolyn Fortino, a spokesperson for the county executive.

"At this time, residents are still strongly advised to avoid all travel unless fleeing an area that is subject to flooding, or under an evacuation order," she said in an email.

