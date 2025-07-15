Video: Subway Lines, Roads Submerged As Flash Flood Batter New York, New Jersey

Heavy rain pummeled parts of the United States' Northeast on Monday, submerging sections of New Jersey and New York with flash flooding that inundated major roads, stranded vehicles, closed subway lines, caused long flight delays and led to the declaration of a state of emergency.

A flash flood warning was issued in parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as a slow-moving storm moved through the region. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

A video posted to social media showed flooding in the area bringing a major road in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

New Jersey was hit hard by flash flooding as slow-moving thunderstorms dumped 4-7 inches of rain across the state, triggering a state of emergency declared by the Governor.



Areas like New Providence, Plainfield, Scotch Plains are severely impacted, with roads and homes flooded.

Some buses and trains in New Jersey were delayed due to flooding, according to media reports.

NEW: People are being rescued in the streets of New Jersey as rainfall is causing flooding in parts of the Tri-State area.



One man was seen in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, being hooked up and dunked in the water before being pulled out.



Governor Phil Murphy is now declaring a state of emergency.

In New York, the emergency management department asked people living in basements or low-lying areas to be ready to move to higher ground. Some subway services in America's most populous city were suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

New York's emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.

Videos posted by New Yorkers showed that water flooded a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform, while passengers inside a train watched.

Flooding continues today at the 28th Street subway train Station in Manhattan - New York City.

🔸New Jersey highways are also getting pummeled w/ rain & flood.

⛈️🌊#Weather #NYC #nature #NJ #RAW

Another video appears to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water, which is beginning to soak the floor.

🚨BREAKING: Heavy rain is flooding NYC subway stations as storms hit the area.

pic.twitter.com/s3AYqSxhOT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2025

Parts of major thoroughfares in New York, such as the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were also temporarily closed due to flooding.

Officials in New York's Westchester County were working to rescue people whose vehicles were submerged in water, according to Carolyn Fortino, a spokesperson for the county executive.

"At this time, residents are still strongly advised to avoid all travel unless fleeing an area that is subject to flooding, or under an evacuation order," she said in an email.