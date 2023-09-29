Video: People Stranded After Flash Floods, New York Declares Emergency

Many of the city's streets and highways are submerged under water.

New York City declared a state of emergency as strong rains triggered flash floods today.

The National Weather Service reported more than 2 inches (5.08 cm) of rainfall in some areas by Friday morning, with an additional 2 inches expected in the hours ahead.

The city's public transport systems have broken down and streets and highways are submerged under water.

I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region.



Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

A little flooding in Brooklyn, New York this morning. Not a massive deal. This is what happens when you don't properly maintain drainage systems, but I can already hear Democrats crying about “climate change.” pic.twitter.com/MZSxIUfQr3 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) September 29, 2023

New York city's subway systems have halted and at least one terminal of the LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.

The Subway department issued a statement warning the cities residents of limited train connectivity.

There is only extremely limited subway service available because of heavy flooding caused by rainfall. Service may be suspended on certain stations.



Check https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb to see if service is running at your station. pic.twitter.com/Fr4AX72syj — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 29, 2023

New York' Governor Kathy Hochul urged all New Yorkers to check weather updates and schedules and exercise caution.