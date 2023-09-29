Video: People Stranded After Flash Floods, New York Declares Emergency

Many of the city's streets and highways are submerged under water.
New York City declared a state of emergency as strong rains triggered flash floods today.
The National Weather Service reported more than 2 inches (5.08 cm) of rainfall in some areas by Friday morning, with an additional 2 inches expected in the hours ahead.
The city's public transport systems have broken down and streets and highways are submerged under water.
New York city's subway systems have halted and at least one terminal of the LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.
The Subway department issued a statement warning the cities residents of limited train connectivity.
New York' Governor Kathy Hochul urged all New Yorkers to check weather updates and schedules and exercise caution.