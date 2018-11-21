Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Konkani Wedding Rituals Explained

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding rituals, and what they signify.

New pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding lit up the Internet yesterday. The couple got married at Italy's beautiful Lake Como on November 14 as per Konkani wedding rituals, followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. Yesterday, they treated fans and followers to stunning pictures from their wedding ceremonies. The pictures, which show Deepika and Ranveer looking absolutely radiant during their Konkani wedding, pretty much broke the Internet and had everyone gushing.

Let's find out what the wedding rituals - captured beautifully in these photographs - are and what they signify:

The mehendi ceremony

Deepika and Ranveer's mehendi ceremony looked like an absolute dream. This pre-wedding ceremony is one of the most important in Indian marriages, and generally takes place one day before the wedding. Popular belief holds that the darker the colour of a bride's mehendi, the more love she will receive at her husband's home!

During her mehendi ceremony, Deepika glowed in an ethereal Sabyasachi creation. She shared four pictures from the mehendi ceremony, but our favourite has to be the one that Ranveer posted, which shows her smiling as she shows off her mehendi:

Pics shared by Deepika show Ranveer Singh in his usual happy avatar, dancing in an anarkali kurta. Interestingly enough, Ranveer's mehendi had the design of a diya along with Deepika's name. Aww, right?

Udida Muhurat

Udida Muhurat is an important ritual of Konkani weddings. The bride and the groom together grind black gram or udidu in a stone grinder. This ceremony is supposed to teach the bride how to grind the black gram, and thereby welcome her to the home and the kitchen. The groom takes part in this ritual to signify that he will help with his share of household duties.

Deepika and Ranveer's Udida Muhurat picture shows the two laughing, and we think this picture is absolutely adorable.

Tilak ceremony

This important Hindu ritual of the bride and groom putting a tika or tilak on each other's forehead is considered a very auspicious one, as it signifies the start of their new life together. Pictures of the Bollywood stars' tilak ceremony show them putting tika on each other's forehead, right after the varmala ceremony.

The post-wedding games

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding was a small and intimate affair. The happiness and the joy is evident in the pics they have shared on social media, but one picture encapsulates this joy perfectly. In most Indian weddings, the couple plays a few light-hearted games after the rituals are completed. The idea is that whoever wins the games will have the upper hand in the marriage!

A picture shared by the two shows them playing a post-wedding game. With bright red varmalas around their necks, the two are seen grinning from ear to ear as they compete for the prize.

The post-wedding meal

Almost all cultures around the world have a ceremony where the bride and the groom share a meal after the wedding to signify their bond of love and sharing. A picture shared by Deepika shows her feeding husband Ranveer after their Konkani wedding and it is just so sweet.

The loved-up picture shows them sharing a traditional Konkani meal, served on banana leaves. Take a look:

We can't wait for more pictures, can you?