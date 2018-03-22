Dear Parents, Teachers, Please Read This Mumbai Student's Post On Exams

"Exams are just another way to find the next 'Sharmaji ka beta,'" says the unnamed student on Facebook. In his post, he talks about the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, saying that he hoped colleges would work differently post the film given its message. However, that didn't really happen. "We're still in the pressure cooker, and guess what? The dish is already burnt!" he says.
He goes on to talk about how exams, standardization, and the ranking system can negatively affect a child. He ends the post by sharing what he thinks may work as a solution to these problems.
Read the Facebook post in its entirety below:
Comments
"I could not agree with you more. Sorry my generation could not do much for you, perhaps your generation can change all that," says one Facebook user. "That is every Indian student one hour before any final," says another.
