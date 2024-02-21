Danish Man Stuffs 68 Matchsticks Into Nostrils, Sets Guinness World Record

Peter von Tangen Buskov is the first person to hold this record.

A 39-year-old Danish man has bagged an unusual Guinness World Record (GWR) title after managing to stuff 68 matchsticks into his nostrils. According to the GWR website, Peter von Tangen Buskov from Denmark set a world record for the "most matches held in the nose". He is the first person to hold this record and was required to achieve a minimum of 54 to earn it. "Surprisingly it didn't really hurt," Mr Buskov told GWR. "I have fairly large nostrils and quite stretchy skin. I'm sure that helped a lot," he added.

According to GWR, the 39-year-old man chose the matchstick challenge after thinking of different "fun records" he could possibly achieve. He admitted that the idea was a "bit random" as he'd never had the urge to insert objects into his nose, even as a child.

Mr Buskov said his nostrils were at maximum capacity with 68 matches, but he also doesn't rule out the possibility of extending his record in future. "For me, an increase in capacity would require some training, or perhaps my nose will grow as I get older," he told the organisation.

Further, Mr Buskov said he is delighted to have set a world record of his own. "I never thought I would get a record myself. I always try to look for the interesting and peculiar aspects of life. There are so many amazing things to experience, see or do, if we just stay open for it," he said.

"I hope that this odd little record can remind people not to forget to play a little - and maybe inspire others to set a record themselves," the 39-year-old added.

Now, as per GWR, Mr Buskov is considering attempting another world record which, just like his current one, involves stuffing things into a facial orifice/ but if he's to be successful, he admitted he will need to practice some more. "My son and I tried a couple of them but none of us were anywhere near record times...yet," he said.

Meanwhile, on social media, several users reacted to the unusual record. "This is so amazing, people got talents," wrote one user. "You look so funny..maybe it hurts a little," expressed another.